Sports
Cricket: Blundell’s brilliance brings Black Caps back into contention in the first Test against England
New Zealand batsman Tom Blundell celebrates his century. Photo / fotosport.nz
England 325-9 & 79-2
New Zealand 306
Day two – stumps
Tom Blundell has transformed over the past year from a test batsman characterized by tenacity into someone capable of brilliance.
Both qualities came to the fore as the 32-year-old set a new high of 138 during day two of the opening Test, first keeping the Black Caps in contention before throwing some solid punches of his own.
Blundell’s fourth Test century in waning sunshine brought New Zealand within 19 runs of parity in the first innings at Bay Oval. A good night then got even better as debutants Blair Tickner and Scott Kuggeleijn struck under lights to leave a once dominant England at 79-2 at stumps.
With the Black Caps previously falling to 83-5 in response to 325-9, the tourists had sniffed a chance to finish their opponents’ innings as quickly as they shortened their own.
But after Devon Conway provided the early resistance with 77 and Blundell later built on that platform with perfect pace, the hosts gave themselves a chance to become the rare side that refused Brendon McCullum’s men.
If the Black Caps prevent their former captain from taking a 10th win in 11 Tests as coach, it will be much due to their wicketkeeper finishing a magnificent 12 months with the bat.
Since the start of the first Test against South Africa a year ago today, Blundell has averaged 69.9 from 13 innings, adding a second hundred to six 50s in that span.
In the first 24 innings of his Test career, Blundell looked like a worthy successor to BJ Watling, averaging 31.6 and appearing in several battle stands.
There is now no question of his worthiness, while there were a few more crucial partnerships in Mount Maunganui as the Black Caps recovered from a dangerous position earlier in the afternoon.
Watch every match of the BlackCaps v England series liveSpark Sports
After James Anderson reduced the hosts to 37-3 on opening night, the Black Caps continued in sunnier conditions that were much more suitable for batting, but soon saw two more men go.
Night watchman Neil Wagner did his job well, scoring 27 from 32, but the same couldn’t be said for Daryl Mitchell, who reached out to Ollie Robinson and was trapped for a duck.
New Zealand were in trouble when Blundell arrived, but as Conway surpassed 50 for the 10th time in 13 Tests, the home side reached 138-5 with thee.
With the sixth wicket standing at 75 and both batsman in the touch type to suggest that the number would become much more important, Conway was undone by a transparent trick from the England captain.
Ben Stokes seemed to fool few as he squared three fielders off the wicket and repeatedly short-hipped the ball to test Conway’s resolve. The opener experienced initial success in defusing the tactic with a measured pull, but soon unwisely tried to paddle one around the corner from the outside and picked up a square leg.
Michael Bracewell’s dismissal for seven wasn’t much better, although his unseemly drive to the middle netted three balls after hitting the helmet.
After the Black Caps went over the duration of England’s innings – reaching their 59th over at 195-7 – they opted to accelerate. Kuggeleijn added quick runs in a 53-run tie with Blundell, and after his dismissal was soon followed by that of Tim Southee, Blundell launched.
Taking 14 from one Jack Leach, the Wellingtonian reached 96 and soon enjoyed the standing ovation he so thoroughly deserved. There was more applause as he became last man, caught and bowled by Anderson to end a priceless last wicket stand of 59 from 71, his counter-attack completed.
The value of that innings soon became apparent as the New Zealand bowlers fended off England’s fast start to make some much needed breakthroughs.
After Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley raced from 52 deliveries to 50, a painful possibility loomed that Bazball was impervious even to the challenge of a pink ball under light. But the next time, Tickner found the right line to eliminate Duckett, before Kuggeleijn’s fourth ball was funneled to Blundell.
The only blemish in the final session came when Kuggeleijn and Blundell dropped a towering chance from night watchman Stuart Broad between them – but the wicketkeeper would probably be forgiven.
