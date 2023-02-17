Penn State Football loses key off-field staff member to Alabama





Penn State Football has lost a key off-field contributor to Alabama. Ken Whisenhunt, who spent several seasons as an analyst at State College after a long NFL coaching career, is now listed in the directory of the Crimson Tide athletic departments as a special assistant to the head coach. That head coach is, of course, Nick Saban. Whisenhunt’s role in State College was never publicly defined, but he was clearly a sounding board for Penn State head coach James Franklin. And he was often seen near or around the Lions’ game day leader, especially this past season. Born in Augusta, Georgia, Whisenhunt began his coaching career in 1995 at Vanderbilt. He was the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2004-06, calling plays for the Chargers over two separate stints. Now 60, he also led two pro teams as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals (2007-2012) and Tennessee Titans (2014-2015). Family ties probably drew Whisenhunt to Tuscaloosa Whisenhunt will coach with a relative in Alabama. His son-in-law, former LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger, is an offensive analyst on the Crimson Tide staff. It goes without saying that the closeness of his daughter and son-in-law was a big draw in the decision to leave Penn State. Penn State has personnel changes during the off-season Penn State has now lost two analysts to different jobs this offseason. In addition to Whisenhunt, Charlie Frye became the offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic Ocean. However, the Lions have made additions. Letterman Calvin Lowry is back as analysis coordinator. Fellow alum Deion Barnes is now also in that room, having used his time as a graduate assistant with the program. A job posting on the Penn State employment site suggests the program is preparing to hire another analyst who will focus on special teams. Whether that’s a new feature or just one that replaces Whisenhunt’s void wasn’t immediately clear. Penn State has expanded its recruiting department so far in the off-season as well. DJ Bryant joined the program after a multi-year stint as staff recruitment coordinator Colorado. Khalil Ahmad is also a newcomer. He joins Franklin’s staff after a period Syracuse. The former is known for its strong DMV connections and the latter for its New Jersey ties. Last but certainly not least, the staff on the field will also be different in 2023. Franklin relieved Taylor Stubblefield of his duties in January and was hired on a long-term basis thereafter Virginia assistant Marques Hagans as his new receivers coach.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/news/penn-state-football-loses-key-off-field-staff-member-ken-whisenhunt-to-alabama/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos