Women’s hockey hosts Harvard and Dartmouth; Honor seniors





PROVISION, RI –Brown hosts Harvard and Dartmouth on the final weekend of the season. Before Saturday’s game, the Bears celebrate their three seniors, Eve Durandeau , Vivian Lu And Madie Stockfish . Brown won an early season weekend against these teams in late October by beating Dartmouth (2-1) and Harvard (2-1 – OT). The Bears are 8-2-1 against unclassified teams this season. Both games will feature the Narragansett Beer Garden. SCOUTING BROWN (8-18-1, 6-14-0 ECAC) Brown starts the last weekend of the year with an 8-18-1 record and 6-14-0 in the ECAC.

freshman Leave Ignila now stands at 15 goals, six assists and 21 points after a short goal at Cornell and an assist at Colgate.

now stands at 15 goals, six assists and 21 points after a short goal at Cornell and an assist at Colgate. sophomore Cameron Sikich also grabbed a goal at Cornell with a freshman assist Indian McDadi while sophomore Olivia Williamson scored from junior Anna Gallagher and Iginla and Colgate.

also grabbed a goal at Cornell with a freshman assist while sophomore scored from junior and Iginla and Colgate. Junior Kale Doyle has a 2.57 goals against average and a .915 save percentage. RECOGNITION HARVARD (7-17-3, 6-11-3 ECAC) Harvard heads into the weekend with a 7-17-3 overall record and 6-11-2 in the ECAC.

The Crimson will advance to the ECAC Playoffs as No. 8 regardless of their results this weekend.

Brown came away with a 2–1 victory in overtime the last time it met Harvard on October 29. Williamson scored an early power play goal for the Bears, Paige Lester tied the game for Harvard in the first inning, and Sikich won it with a power play goal in overtime.

Anne Bloomer leads Harvard with 14 goals with nine assists for a team-high 23 points, while Kristin Della Rovere leads the team with 13 assists and five goals for 18 points.

Alex Pellicci averages 2.90 goals against and has a .922 save percentage. SCOUTINGDARTMOUTH (7-20-0, 3-17-0 ECAC) Dartmouth is 7-20-0 heading into the weekend and has a 3-17-0 record in the ECAC.

The Big Green have lost their last four games, but their last win was against No. 10 Cornell on January 28.

Brown won 2–1 on October 28, the last time these teams met. sophomore Anna Hurd grabbed the first goal and Dartmouth’s CC Bowlby tied the score in the second. freshman Maddie Morgan scored the game-winner with less than two minutes remaining in the period.

grabbed the first goal and Dartmouth’s CC Bowlby tied the score in the second. freshman scored the game-winner with less than two minutes remaining in the period. In goal, Maggie Emerson has a 3.24 goal average and a .981 save percentage.

