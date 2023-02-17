IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1, Highlights: India follows with 242 runs at STUMPS







4:40 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Indian openers are off to a steady start India is off to a steady start. The openers try to pass the time as losing the wicket would not be ideal for the hosts.









4:34 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Australia bundled for 263 India dismissed Australia for 263. This is much better than their score of 177 they had recorded in the first innings of Nagpur’s first test match. India openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have come to bat.









3:55 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Australia 9 wickets behind The Indian bowlers have struck in the last session. Australia have still not reached the 250 run mark and they are now 9 wickets behind









3:28 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Australia 8 wickets behind The Indian cricket team is all over Aussies. The visitors are 8 wicket down and look set to struggle hard again in this test match









3:13 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Handscomb reaches 50* Australia was in big trouble with Ashwin wreaking havoc on their batters. Peter Handscomb has stood his ground and tried to save Australia from a difficult situation









2:51 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Australia over 200 Australia have passed the 200-run mark as Cummins and Handscomb lead Australia’s battle.









2:36 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Back after tea The players are back after tea on Day 1. Australian captain Cummins and Handscomb are in the middle and Australia want the pair to go on as long as possible.









2:20 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Closing 2nd session Australia scored 105 runs and lost 3 wickets in this session. The game is now tied as Australia is 199/6 at the end of the 2nd session of the first day









2:13 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Australia nearly 200 runs Australia are severely limited by the Indian team and the Aussie batters again struggle to score much. The Indian spinners have completely dominated the game and as of now the Aussies are 6 wickets behind









1:39 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Record alarm for Ravichandran Ashwin Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made history in the ongoing test match. The Indian spinner has claimed 100 wickets in Border-Gavaskar Trophy history. Ashwin fired Alex Carey









1:35 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Historic achievement for Ravindra Jadeja India’s prolific all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has made history. Jadeja has now claimed 250 Test wickets and has become the fourth Indian to take 250 Test wickets and score 2500 runs. Jadeja fired Usman Khwaja









1:04 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Khwaja is going strong Usman Khwaja was very impressive in this particular test match. Wickets continued to tumble at the other end, but Khwaja has been brilliant so far. It will be interesting to see if he can go on and score a century.









12:52 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Indian spin challenge for Aussies And we’re back on top. India have thrown all their assets together. After Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel has been introduced. Another left arm spinner to make the Aussies challenging.









12:39 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Aussies are sinking deeper Just when Australia needed a partnership, Shami struck and sacked Travis Head. Usman Khwaja has scored a solid fifty and held one end.









12:26 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Khwaja and Head try to counter the spider Usman Khwaja and the head of Travis have a tough task ahead of them. They need to see Australia register a decent total to challenge India and gain some advantage in the match.









12:15 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya The 2nd session of the first day begins Australia is severely restricted by none other than Ravichandran Ashwin. The Indian spinner has returned Smith and Labuschagne and it is the pair of Usman Khwaja and Travis Head who will have to rebuild for Australia









11:43 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya End of the first session Australia had an advantage, but the tables turned for them quite quickly. After Shami fired David Warner, Ravichandran Ashwin dealt a double blow to the Aussies when he sacked both Smith and Labuschagne in quick succession. Australia on 94/3 at ‘LUNCH’









11:26 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Massive trouble for Aussies, Smith and Labuschagne leave Aussies are 3 wickets down and suddenly it looks like the visitors are in big trouble. India has managed to send Smith and Labuschagne back and the Aussies have to work hard









11:06 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Labuschagne joins Khwaja Marnus Labuschagne joined Usman Khwaja in the middle. Labuschagne struck well at Nagpur, but failed to convert his strike into a major one. He will try to get a high score for himself in Delhi and put his team in a strong position









10:49 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya David Warner fired India has finally succeeded in breaking the partnership between David Warner and Usman Khwaja. Mohammad Shami has again sacked David Warner in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He had also fired Warner in Nagpur. Warner leaves for 15 of the 44 deliveries.









10:38 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Solid from Khwaja and Warner Australian openers Usman Khwaja and David Warner have looked extremely solid so far. hey countered the Indian pace and spin quite well and they could go on to register a 50 run partnership









10:23 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Siraj lets the ball talk David Warner is in trouble there. Mohammed Siraj throws deadly bouncers at David Warner and the left-handed batter struggles with speed and bounce









10:11 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya India looking for wickets David Warner and Usman Khwaja have started cautiously in Delhi compared to Nagpur. Warner faced a layoff scare early on, but things have been extremely tidy since then as far as the Australian batsman is concerned









10:00 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale 19/0 after 6 overs Australia took no chances in the first half hour and are at 19/0.









9:48 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Siraj undergoes treatment on his finger Mohammed Siraj is undergoing treatment on his finger, as the physio is not there at the moment.









9:40 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale 8/0 after 2 overs It’s a decent start to the game and I must say DRS saved the Aussies early in the innings.









9:37 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale DRS saves Warner!! An LBW appeal is denied by DRS as David Warner is safe for now.









9:34 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Action is being taken The action is underway at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi









9:24 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Action starts in less than 10 minutes Live action starts in less than 10 minutes as Australia gets to bat with David Warner and Usman Khawaja.









9:19 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Only one pacer on the Australian side Australia’s Playing XI consists of just one pacesetter in the form of Pat Cummins, leaving no room yet for Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green.









9:09 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Australia’s playing XI Australia (playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann









9:08 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale India plays XI India (playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj









9:04 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Pat Cummins wins the coin toss and elects to bat first Pat Cummins won the coin toss and chose to bat first as he wants to stop India’s winning run.









8:58 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Big day for Cheteshwar Pujara Cheteshwar Pujara will reach a special milestone today as he will play in his 100th test match for India. Only 12 other players have played in over 100 Tests for India.









8:45 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale 15 minutes left for Toss We are 15 minutes from the start when India takes on Australia. Both captains are around the pitch doing final inspections as the players warm up.









8:29 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Toss at 9:00 am The coin toss will take place at 9:00am as both teams prepare for the high voltage encounter with the action starting at 9:30am.









8:25 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale And we are live from Delhi Hello and a warm welcome to Day 1 of the second test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as India take on Australia at Arun Jailtey Stadium in Delhi. India will look to extend their lead in the series after beating the opposition by an inning and 132 runs at Nagpur. For Australia, they will try to stop India’s winning run.









