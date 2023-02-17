Josh Heupel is reportedly adding to Tennessee’s football program





Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel reportedly made an addition to the football schedule this week. Hip adds Utah State offensive line coach Micah James to Tennessee’s staff as an analyst, according to a report by On3.com’s Matt Zenitz. Zenitz noted that James worked under Heupel at UCF in 2018. Tennessee is expected to hire Utah State offensive line coach Micah James as an analyst, sources say @on3sports. A former team captain and offensive lineman for all conferences in Middle Tennessee, James worked under Josh Heupel in 2018 as a GA at UCF.https://t.co/DlIXY67ten pic.twitter.com/I2MmOa4unU — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 16, 2023 James, who played college football at Middle Tennessee, has also coached at UMass, Maryland and Arkansas State. This turns out to be a great recruitment by Heupel. I don’t know the exact details of James and his time at Utah State, but hiring an incumbent on-field coach from a Group of 5 program to work as an analyst is impressive from Heupel. And it shows how coaches in the college football world view Heupel and Tennessee.

The Vols had an open analyst position thanks to the recent promotion of Alec Abeln (he went from an analyst role to tight coach). Heupel likes to promote from within. With James he gets a coach who already has some experience in his system and who can later grow into a role on the field if necessary. Tennessee managed to keep most of its staff together during Heupel’s first two seasons in Knoxville. Only two coaches left – wide receivers coach Kodi Burns went to the NFL to work for the New Orleans Saints and offensive coordinator Alex Golesh left to become the new head coach at USF. Heupel fulfilled both roles through internal recruitment. While the Vols have had great continuity under Heupel, they will eventually lose some more assistants. For example, offensive line coach Glen Elarbee could become an offensive coordinator for programs in the coming years. When Elarbee eventually leaves for an offensive coordinator job, Heupel will have James ready as his potential replacement. Featured image via Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

