Breaking into the Big Ten of Michigan State hockey, NCAA hopes after the season

The Michigan State hockey team is coming off the most emotionally draining series of the season.

Two fiercely competitive games with in-state rival and No. 4 ranked Michigan saw the Wolverines hold on to five of a possible six runs in the series, preventing an MSU comeback for a 4-2 at Munn Arena before scoring with less than a second left in overtime to win 4–3 the next night in Detroit.

Now the No. 17 Spartans (15-15-2) head to Wisconsin for their final regular season series with a ton left to play for. Here’s a breakdown of the postseason picture for MSU, both in the Big Ten Tournament and for a potential bid for the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s a look at the Big Ten standings, showing each team’s point total and remaining schedule:

Minnesota 46 points, at Penn State, Ohio State

Michigan 35, Ohio State, Notre Dame

MSU 31 in Wisconsin, bye

Our lady 31, bye, in Michigan

ohio state 31, Michigan, Minnesota

Penn state 30, Minnesota, Wisconsin

Wisconsin 12, MSU, at PSU

The only thing certain is that the Badgers will finish last in the conference and play whoever eventually finishes in second place in the opening round of the league tournament. Minnesota would clinch the regular season title with three points in its last four games.

The Spartans could finish anywhere between second and sixth, but somewhere between third and fifth is most likely. With a sweep of Wisconsin in the final week, they were guaranteed to finish no less than fifth, as Notre Dame also has only six possible points left and MSU owns the tiebreaker over the Irish.

MSU fans should be big Golden Gophers fans this weekend. If MSU is able to beat Wisconsin and Minnesota Penn State, then the Spartans would finish no lower than fourth and guarantee a home ice series in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.

OSU is the most interesting case for the Spartans as the Buckeyes own the tiebreaker over MSU due to a better overall record after the teams split their season series. But OSU easily has the toughest remaining schedule with two games against one of the most popular teams in the country in Michigan before finishing with a series at No. 2 Minnesota.

With two wins against the Badgers, MSU would position itself favorably to finish as high as third in the conference and avoid a possible Big Ten tournament semifinal against the Gophers. Four or five points could be enough for home ice, but in a split MSU would need some help from others as it watches from home next week. Anything less than a split, and MSU will almost certainly be on track to open the league tournament.

Paired and NCAA standing

This weekend’s series with Wisconsin may have more big implications in the national picture for the Spartans. While hosting a series in the postseason would be huge for the program, it takes the two wins even more to guarantee a potential spot in the NCAA tournament field.

With MSU at 15-15-2, a record increase to two games over .500 would guarantee a record of .500 or higher no matter what happens in the Big Ten tournament. To qualify for the NCAA field, all qualified teams must finish with a record of .500 or higher.

MSU currently ranks 14th in the Pairwise rankings, which largely defines the NCAA field. Although 16 teams make it through, six automatic bids go to the teams that win their conference tournaments.

One of those tournament winners comes from the Atlantic Hockey Conference, where RIT is currently the top-rated team in the Pairwise, at 21. So if the other five conference tournament winners come from teams within the top 16 in the Pairwise, the next 10 highest non-tournament winners would compete.

A loss to Wisconsin, which is ranked 36th in the Pairwise, would likely mean MSU would need a few more wins in the Big Ten tournament to bounce back into the NCAA field.

Although Wisconsin has only won four conference games, all four have come to the Kohl Center. Penn State is the only team to win Wisconsin in Madison, and the Badgers win at No. 1 against Minnesota on Saturday.

Whom/against whom to advocate across the country

MSU should look for any team outside of the Big Ten that is highly regarded to win its conference tournament.

In the CCHA, only Michigan Tech and Minnesota State are ahead of MSU in the Pairwise, albeit barely at Nos. 12 and 13. MSU would aim for either to win the CCHA tournament, though MSU’s loss to Tech in the Great Lakes Invitational would look better if the Huskies keep winning.

In the ECAC, Quinnipiac (second in Pairwise), Cornell and Harvard (both tenth in Pairwise) are ahead of the Spartans. MSU would aim for Quinnipiac, which has just about won a big bid, and hopes that at least one from Cornell or Harvard will take a few heavy losses over the next few weekends to possibly surpass them.

Hockey East is the conference closest to MSU, as Boston (6th in Pairwise) is the only team ahead of them with three teams falling close behind MSU. Northeastern is right behind the Spartans in 15th, while Connecticut (18th) and Merrimack (21st) close in. MSU should make all those teams lose as much as possible and let BU win the conference tournament. MSU really hopes that Vermont (49th in Pairwise) can find a way to make a big upset this weekend at one of its two meetings with Northeastern.

The NCHC’s latest conference has three teams comfortably in Denver, St. Cloud State and Western Michigan. Omaha (17th in pairwise) lurks close behind, so MSU should look to the Mavericks to drop a few games.

Either way, MSU needs to settle cases against the Badgers or the NCAA’s hopes get much harder. MSU will play Wisconsin at 9 p.m. on Friday and again on Saturday at 8 p.m

