Sports
Breaking into the Big Ten of Michigan State hockey, NCAA hopes after the season
The Michigan State hockey team is coming off the most emotionally draining series of the season.
Two fiercely competitive games with in-state rival and No. 4 ranked Michigan saw the Wolverines hold on to five of a possible six runs in the series, preventing an MSU comeback for a 4-2 at Munn Arena before scoring with less than a second left in overtime to win 4–3 the next night in Detroit.
Now the No. 17 Spartans (15-15-2) head to Wisconsin for their final regular season series with a ton left to play for. Here’s a breakdown of the postseason picture for MSU, both in the Big Ten Tournament and for a potential bid for the NCAA Tournament.
Big Ten photo
Here’s a look at the Big Ten standings, showing each team’s point total and remaining schedule:
Minnesota 46 points, at Penn State, Ohio State
Michigan 35, Ohio State, Notre Dame
MSU 31 in Wisconsin, bye
Our lady 31, bye, in Michigan
ohio state 31, Michigan, Minnesota
Penn state 30, Minnesota, Wisconsin
Wisconsin 12, MSU, at PSU
The only thing certain is that the Badgers will finish last in the conference and play whoever eventually finishes in second place in the opening round of the league tournament. Minnesota would clinch the regular season title with three points in its last four games.
The Spartans could finish anywhere between second and sixth, but somewhere between third and fifth is most likely. With a sweep of Wisconsin in the final week, they were guaranteed to finish no less than fifth, as Notre Dame also has only six possible points left and MSU owns the tiebreaker over the Irish.
MSU fans should be big Golden Gophers fans this weekend. If MSU is able to beat Wisconsin and Minnesota Penn State, then the Spartans would finish no lower than fourth and guarantee a home ice series in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.
OSU is the most interesting case for the Spartans as the Buckeyes own the tiebreaker over MSU due to a better overall record after the teams split their season series. But OSU easily has the toughest remaining schedule with two games against one of the most popular teams in the country in Michigan before finishing with a series at No. 2 Minnesota.
With two wins against the Badgers, MSU would position itself favorably to finish as high as third in the conference and avoid a possible Big Ten tournament semifinal against the Gophers. Four or five points could be enough for home ice, but in a split MSU would need some help from others as it watches from home next week. Anything less than a split, and MSU will almost certainly be on track to open the league tournament.
Paired and NCAA standing
This weekend’s series with Wisconsin may have more big implications in the national picture for the Spartans. While hosting a series in the postseason would be huge for the program, it takes the two wins even more to guarantee a potential spot in the NCAA tournament field.
With MSU at 15-15-2, a record increase to two games over .500 would guarantee a record of .500 or higher no matter what happens in the Big Ten tournament. To qualify for the NCAA field, all qualified teams must finish with a record of .500 or higher.
MSU currently ranks 14th in the Pairwise rankings, which largely defines the NCAA field. Although 16 teams make it through, six automatic bids go to the teams that win their conference tournaments.
One of those tournament winners comes from the Atlantic Hockey Conference, where RIT is currently the top-rated team in the Pairwise, at 21. So if the other five conference tournament winners come from teams within the top 16 in the Pairwise, the next 10 highest non-tournament winners would compete.
A loss to Wisconsin, which is ranked 36th in the Pairwise, would likely mean MSU would need a few more wins in the Big Ten tournament to bounce back into the NCAA field.
Although Wisconsin has only won four conference games, all four have come to the Kohl Center. Penn State is the only team to win Wisconsin in Madison, and the Badgers win at No. 1 against Minnesota on Saturday.
Whom/against whom to advocate across the country
MSU should look for any team outside of the Big Ten that is highly regarded to win its conference tournament.
In the CCHA, only Michigan Tech and Minnesota State are ahead of MSU in the Pairwise, albeit barely at Nos. 12 and 13. MSU would aim for either to win the CCHA tournament, though MSU’s loss to Tech in the Great Lakes Invitational would look better if the Huskies keep winning.
In the ECAC, Quinnipiac (second in Pairwise), Cornell and Harvard (both tenth in Pairwise) are ahead of the Spartans. MSU would aim for Quinnipiac, which has just about won a big bid, and hopes that at least one from Cornell or Harvard will take a few heavy losses over the next few weekends to possibly surpass them.
Hockey East is the conference closest to MSU, as Boston (6th in Pairwise) is the only team ahead of them with three teams falling close behind MSU. Northeastern is right behind the Spartans in 15th, while Connecticut (18th) and Merrimack (21st) close in. MSU should make all those teams lose as much as possible and let BU win the conference tournament. MSU really hopes that Vermont (49th in Pairwise) can find a way to make a big upset this weekend at one of its two meetings with Northeastern.
The NCHC’s latest conference has three teams comfortably in Denver, St. Cloud State and Western Michigan. Omaha (17th in pairwise) lurks close behind, so MSU should look to the Mavericks to drop a few games.
Either way, MSU needs to settle cases against the Badgers or the NCAA’s hopes get much harder. MSU will play Wisconsin at 9 p.m. on Friday and again on Saturday at 8 p.m
Contact Nathaniel Bott at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @Nathaniel_Bott
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lansingstatejournal.com/story/sports/college/msu/hockey/2023/02/16/breaking-down-michigan-state-hockeys-big-ten-ncaa-postseason-hopes/69908986007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SEC Football Schedule: Creating the Perfect Matchups for Every Team as Texas, Oklahoma Join in the 2024 Season
- Biden says he will contact Xi following balloon downing
- Indian officials end 3-day search of BBC offices that has been criticized by news groups
- India vs Australia: Confirmed Selections, Lineups for 2023 Test Cricket Series
- Gauchos open up on Campus Diamond against Thunderbirds
- The bird flu outbreak is taking an ominous turn
- Manipulating jumping genes associated with obesity Metabolic Health
- Do you have a family history of cancer? | | McLaren Healthcare News
- More and more talent is poised to leave companies due to misalignment of values
- Major water security concern, India set to rekindle ancient connection with nature (PM Modi)
- Ukrainian President Zelensky rejects territorial deal with Russia – BBC News
- Joe Biden says he will speak to China’s Xi Jinping about ball incident