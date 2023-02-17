China and France agree to strengthen strategic dialogue





Wang Yi (R) co-hosted the 23rd China-France Strategic Dialogue with Emmanuel Bonne (L), the diplomatic adviser to the French president, on a visit to the country on Thursday. /CGTN Wang Yi (R) co-hosted the 23rd China-France Strategic Dialogue with Emmanuel Bonne (L), the diplomatic adviser to the French president, on a visit to the country on Thursday. /CGTN As responsible superpowers, China and France should play a leading role in strategic cooperation, said China’s top diplomat Wang Yi. China is ready to resume the dialogue mechanism on strategy, finance and people-to-people exchange in the post-pandemic time, Wang affirmed. The Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China co-hosted the 23rd China-France Strategic Dialogue with Emmanuel Bonne, the French President’s diplomatic adviser, during a visit to the country. A statement from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the two sides agree that the healthy and steady development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and France is of great significance. Wang Yi (L) co-hosted the 23rd China-France Strategic Dialogue with Emmanuel Bonne (R) on Thursday. /CGTN Wang Yi (L) co-hosted the 23rd China-France Strategic Dialogue with Emmanuel Bonne (R) on Thursday. /CGTN Their statement detailed an agreement to further leverage the leadership role of the head of state’s diplomacy, enhance political mutual trust and deepen practical cooperation. The senior Chinese diplomat also spoke of strengthening cooperation in civil nuclear energy, aerospace, medical and public health, agriculture and food, tourism and culture, as well as cooperation with third parties. In 2024, it will be 60 years since diplomatic relations between China and France were established, and Wang urged the two countries to plan for further high-level exchange and anniversary activities. Bonne said he looks forward to further progress in cooperation across all sectors, according to the ministry’s statement. Wang Yi co-hosted the 23rd China-France Strategic Dialogue with Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic adviser to the French president, on a visit to the country on Thursday. /CGTN Wang Yi co-hosted the 23rd China-France Strategic Dialogue with Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic adviser to the French president, on a visit to the country on Thursday. /CGTN France will actively participate in the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and further coordinate with China in international affairs. The country made a decision to lift restrictive measures against tourists from China upon Wang’s arrival. Wang Yi welcomed the decision and said it will help improve communication. The two sides also exchanged ideas on global debt, climate change, biodiversity, food security and the crisis in Ukraine.

