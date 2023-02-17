Wahine Lead, Warriors third at MPSF Championships





ST. GEORGE, Utah The Hawaiian women’s swimming and diving team took a pair of event titles on Thursday to maintain their lead, while the men claimed one title to place them in third place over two days at the MPSF Championships. The Rainbow Wahine have built a comfortable lead with 266 points over two days, leading UC San Diego by 47 points, while the Rainbow Warriors are third with 226.5 points, 50.5 behind UC Santa Barbara and BYU. The Wahine opened the day with their third relay title of the competition, taking the 200 free relay with a time of 1:29.83. The squad of Holly Nelson , Latina mirror , Anna Friedrich and Gabby Scudamore together broke a 13-year MPSF measurement record. Transom then continued her incredible season by claiming the women’s 50 free in record-breaking fashion, swimming a 22.26 to lower the UH record by 0.10 seconds. Nelson came in close behind her in second with a 22.78 while Scudamore finished fourth in 23.02 for a total of 52 points for the Wahine in the event. The Rainbow Warriors also had a solid day, finishing second in the 200 free relay before having three top-six finishers in the 50 free. Mario Surkovic , Jordan Meacham , Tim Mastin And Edward Stoddard started the session with a season-best 1:18.69 in the 200 free relay, narrowly being eliminated by UCSB. Stoddard and Meacham finished second and third respectively in the 50 free, followed by Masten in sixth to make it a 46-point event for the ‘Bows’. on the diving boards, Mackaby Pennington claimed the first event title for the Rainbow Warriors, winning the men’s 1-meter competition with a score of 358.25. The score ranks eighth in program history and builds on his season-best scoring that was already good enough for an NCAA Zone E cut. Juan Gonzalez joined Pennington in the Finals to finish third, earning 16 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Four Rainbow Wahine divers made it to the finals of the 3 meter competition, with Elma Lund leading the way with a third place with a score of 296.45. Isabella Plantz placed fourth with a mark of 282.15 while Isabel Lombardy placed sixth and Annika Donez finished seventh to give UH a total of 56 points in the event. Hawaiʻi continues pool action at the MPSF Championships with the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breaststroke and 100 back as the diving action continues in Mission Viejo, California with the men’s 3 meter and women’s 1 meter competitions. DAY 2 TEAM STANDINGS Women

1. Hawaii 266 2.UC San Diego 219

3.BYU 194

4. UC Santa Barbara.- 185.5

5. U.C. Davis 178.5

6.CSU Bakersfield 91

7. Pacific Ocean 84

8.UC San Diego 77

9. Kal Poly 74

10. Incarnated Word 56 Gentlemen

1. UC Santa Barbara 240

2. BYU 239

3. Hawaii 226.5 4.UC San Diego 166

5. Incarnate Word 151

6.CSU Bakersfield 125.5

7. Pacific Ocean 84

8. Kal Poly 73

