Australia went out for 263 on Day 1, India 21-0 on stumps

NEW DEHLI (AP) Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared six wickets and pacer Mohammed Shami took 4-60 on Friday to limit Australia on day one of the second test. Australia were bowled out for 263 runs with Usman Khawaja top scorer with 81 off 125 balls including 12 fours and a six. Peter Handscomb also scored 72 not off 142 balls, including nine fours. India reached 21-0 on stumps with Rohit Sharma on 13 and Lokesh Rahul on 4.. Ashwin took two quick wickets before lunch to break the Australian resistance and the tourists couldn’t recover quickly enough after resuming at 94-3. Shami cleared Travis Head (12) with a sharply rising pitch as the batsman was caught at slip to put Australia up 108-4. Khawaja and Handscomb then added 48 runs from 72 balls for the fifth wicket to stop the collapse. Lokesh Rahul picked a sensational one-handed catch to remove Khawaja as he went for a reverse sweep against Jadeja. Ashwin then lost Alex Carey, out for a five-ball duck, caught slipping. Australia were up 168-6 by two wickets in the space of seven balls, but went into the tea break without further damage. Handscomb then saved the innings a second time with a 67-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Pat Cummins, who scored 33 runs. Handscomb reached 50 off 119 balls before another swift fall of wickets fell at the other end. Cummins hit three fours and two sixes during his 59-ball stay before Jadeja trapped him lbw. He also dismissed Todd Murphy lbw for a four-ball duck in the same over. Handscomb then paired with Nathan Lyon (10) and Matthew Kuhnemann (6) to take the score above 250. Shami bowled both tail-enders with a sharp reverse swing, leaving India with a few overs left to hit out. Australia had won the toss and opted to bat. India has a 1-0 lead in the four-match series, having won the first Test at Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs. ___ More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

