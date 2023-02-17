What Michigan football needs to do to reach the CFP in 2023





It’s hard to argue that Michigan is currently the leader of the Big Ten. The Wolverines have won the conference in consecutive seasons, handily defeating rival Ohio State in both seasons. The corn and blue have also made the College Football Playoff in both seasons. But Michigan has struggled both years when it made the CFP. In 2021, the Wolverines were obliterated by eventual champion Georgia. And last season, the Wolverines, who went undefeated in the regular season, lost to TCU in the semifinals. Buy Wolverines tickets ESPN talked about it on Thursday what each pre-season top-25 team had to do to make the playoffs in 2023. Adam Rittenberg covered Michigan in the article which he fully believes starts with JJ McCarthy. The Wolverines have made back-to-back CFP appearances, but they will truly be seen as the team to beat in the Big Ten for the first time in recent years. Michigan will not be stalking anyone and must continue to improve on its obvious strengths running back and both lines of scrimmage. The Wolverines return, arguably the best running back tandem in the country Blake Chorus And Donovan Edwardsbut quarterback JJ McCarthy probably needs to upgrade his game for Michigan to extend his CFP streak. McCarthy played a largely safe passing game last season until Corum’s injury, when he showcased his big-play skills, as well as throwing three of his five interceptions, including two pick-sixes in the CFP’s semifinal loss to TCU . He needs to improve his overall accuracy against opponents charging to stop the run. Michigan will also need a talented group of inbound transfers to contribute, especially linebacker Ernest Hausmann and offensive linemen LaDarius Henderson And Miles Hinton. According to Professional football focus, McCarthy completed just under 40% of the 20-yard strides. He did throw eight touchdown passes when throwing the ball from 20 yards or more, but he also threw two interceptions on deep throws in 2022. McCarthy was extremely efficient on 10-19 yard throws. He completed almost 60% of his passes, threw eight touchdowns and had zero interceptions. As Rittenberg said, Michigan has the best running back duo in the country, and you can expect the Wolverines to take advantage of that. But we’ve seen the potential McCarthy is capable of. If the junior can take another step forward in 2023, as he should, Michigan will be dangerous.

