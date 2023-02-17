Pegula rolls past Haddad Maia into the Doha semi-finals, facing Sakkari





Jessica Pegula makes the most of her second chance in Doha. One day after saving two match points in a thrilling three-set victory against Jelena Ostapenko, No. 2 was at her best in a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia in Thursday’s quarterfinals, where she takes on No. 5 Maria Sakkari. Taking just 85 minutes to beat Haddad Maia in their first meeting, Pegula is through to her second career semifinal at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, having done so for the first time as a qualifier in 2021. Words of the winner: Pegula won six games to reach the last four in Doha two years ago, but matched the feat this year with just two wins after a first-round bye. “It’s a bit different from the qualifying days,” Pegula joked after the game. “It’s a lot easier physically, but definitely still very tough with how strong and tough the field is.” Competition management: Pegula managed to master cool and blustery conditions at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex, the better of the two players. She hit 22 winners to 16 unforced errors in the win, while Haddad Maia had only 12 total winners to 20 unforced errors. Pegula also broke serve four times, and after losing the serve to start the game, he was never behind again. She immediately broke Haddad Maia back and won eight of nine games played 2-2 to put herself firmly in the lead. Sakkari beats Garcia to reach second consecutive semifinal Maria Sakkari, number 5, advanced after beating Caroline Garcia, number 3, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-6(5) in the quarter-finals. After a semi-final in Linz, Sakkari has enjoyed a tough week in Doha, already taking wins over Zheng Qinwen and Ekaterina Alexandrova before taking her first Top 5 win of the season. Highlights: Sakkari d. Garcia Sakkari started the match in complete control, breaking Garcia’s serve twice in the opening set to build her advantage. But those would remain the only breaks of service in the match for either player, as both Sakkari and Garcia would go unbroken in the final two sets. Sakkari saved all three break points she faced in the game to keep a clean sheet, while Garcia only got five break points. “The conditions were very tough for both of us,” said Sakkari. “I think we did a really good job in the second set by holding our serve and not giving the opponent a chance to break. You don’t see that very often in women’s tennis. It was quite impressive. “That tiebreak in the third set was something special. I was brave, while in the tiebreak in the second set I wasn’t, and I’m just really happy.” Sakkari finished with 30 winners against 21 unforced errors in the 2 hour 41 minute game, while Garcia finished with 43 winners against 44 unforced errors. Sakkari leads the head-to-head 4-2 over Pegula. The two shared their four encounters in 2022, with Pegula winning their biggest match in the Guadalajara final and Sakkari winning their last meeting at the WTA Finals.

