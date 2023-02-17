Men’s hockey goes to Princeton, #1 Quinnipiac





PROVISION, RI The Brown Bears (9-14-2, 5-11-2 ECAC) took to the road for the final time in the 2022-23 regular season to face the Princeton Tigers (11-14-0, 7-11 -0 ECAC) on Friday (February 17) and the top-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats (24-3-3, 16-2-2 ECAC) on Saturday (February 18). Both games start at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and on Stretch Internet internationally. EXPLORE THE BEARS Brown goes into the weekend with an overall record of 9-14-2 and a conference tally of 5-11-2. The Bears are tenth in the conference standings with 19 league points. The Bears are one point behind Rensselaer and four points behind both Princeton and Union.

Offensively, Brown is led by freshmen Ryan Bottrill . He leads the team in points (18) and assists (12) and is tied for the team lead in goals with six alongside defenders Brett Luck And James Crossman .

. He leads the team in points (18) and assists (12) and is tied for the team lead in goals with six alongside defenders And . Including Bottrill, seven Bears have double-digit points this season.

Defensively, Brown allows 2.84 goals per game to rank sixth in the ECAC and 31st in the NCAA. Goalkeeper Matthew Caron has a 2.33 goals against average and 0.924 save percentage. His save percentage ranks 11th in the NCAA.

has a 2.33 goals against average and 0.924 save percentage. His save percentage ranks 11th in the NCAA. Brown’s power play has 15 goals in 79 attempts (19.0%) to rank seventh in the conference and 31st in the NCAA. Crossman leads the team with four power play goals. EXPLORE THE TIGER Princeton heads into the weekend with an 11-14-0 overall record and 7-11-0 ECAC conference score. The Tigers head into the weekend after a fall at St. Lawrence and Clarkson last weekend.

Offensively, Princeton averages 2.92 goals per game, ranking fourth in the conference and 24th in the NCAA. Ten Tigers have double-digit points this season and a few have over 20 points.

Ian Murphy leads the team with 22 points, with Liam Gorman leading the team in goals (12) and Pito Walton leading in assists (14).

The Tigers were held scoreless only once this season.

Defensively, Princeton ranks ninth in the conference and 48th in the nation with 3.24 goals conceded per game.

Freshman goaltender Ethan Pearson has a 2.71 goals against average and .903 save percentage in 21 starts.

In special teams, Princeton’s power play clicks 18.3% (29-123) to rank ninth in the ECAC and 36th in the nation. Princeton’s penalty kill ranks last in the conference and 59th in the NCAA at 74.5% (79-106). WITHIN THE SERIES Brown and Princeton will meet for the 180th time in the series’ history in New Jersey on Friday night.

Brown holds the all-time series edge, 92-75-12, along with a 41-39-8 road record and 40-34-7 at Hobey Baker Rink. EXPLORING THE BOBCATS Quinnipiac goes into the weekend as the top ranked team in the nation with a 24-3-3 overall record and 16-2-2 ECAC score.

The Bobcats lead the conference in goals per game (3.90) and goals against per game (1.67). The 1.67 goals against also lead the country.

Union transfer Colin Graf leads the team in goals (17), assists (24), points (41) and shots on target (85).

Fourteen Bobcats have double-digit points this season with six more than 20 points.

Goalkeeper Yaniv Perets has a 1.61 goals against average and .926 save percentage. He was named ECAC Goaltender of the Week after consecutive shutouts in which he made a combined 34 saves.

Quinnipiac’s power play clicks 23.6% (29-123) to place third in the conference and 16th in the country. The penalty kill heads into the weekend at 83.3% (70-84) to rank third in the ECAC and 14th in the NCAA.

The Bobcats are the least penalized team in the NCAA. WITHIN THE SERIES Saturday marks the 46th meeting between Brown and Quinnipiac in series history. Brown has a series record of 10-28-7. FIRST WIN FOR Z Freshman goalkeeper Jacob Zacharewicz recorded his first collegiate win after a 34-save performance at Houston Field House against RPI.

recorded his first collegiate win after a 34-save performance at Houston Field House against RPI. The Riverhead, New York native held the Engineers to a few goals to take the road victory. LONG TIME, DON’T SEE – PRINCETON Assistant coach Matt Plante coached Ethan Pearson at Mount St. Charles Academy in 2019-20. Plante coached Jayden Sisson at Mount in the 2020-21 season.

coached Ethan Pearson at Mount St. Charles Academy in 2019-20. Plante coached Jayden Sisson at Mount in the 2020-21 season. Tony Andreozzi and Aidan Porter played together for three seasons (2015-18) at The Rivers School.

and Aidan Porter played together for three seasons (2015-18) at The Rivers School. Jacob Zacharewicz and Nick Marciano played a few games together with the Minnesota Wilderness (NAHL) in 2020-21.

and Nick Marciano played a few games together with the Minnesota Wilderness (NAHL) in 2020-21. Brett Luck and Tyler Rubin played the 2018-19 season together at Belmont Hill School.

and Tyler Rubin played the 2018-19 season together at Belmont Hill School. Connor Marshall and Joe Berg played a few games together with the Omaha Lancers (USHL) in 2016-17.

and Joe Berg played a few games together with the Omaha Lancers (USHL) in 2016-17. Wyatt Schlaht and Liam Gorman played together for three seasons (2015-18) at St. Sebastian’s School.

and Liam Gorman played together for three seasons (2015-18) at St. Sebastian’s School. Matt Suton , Cole Quisenberry , and Adam Robbins played the 2018/19 season together with the Chicago Steel (USHL). Liam Gorman played one match with the club. LONG TIME, DON’T SEE – QUINNIPIAC Assistant coach Matt Plante coached Victor Czerneckianair at Mount St. Charles in 2019-20.

coached Victor Czerneckianair at Mount St. Charles in 2019-20. Harry Meirowitz and Matthew Campbell played some games alongside the Coquitlam Express (BCHL) in 2021-22.

and Matthew Campbell played some games alongside the Coquitlam Express (BCHL) in 2021-22. Matthew Caron and Skyler Brind’Amour played the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons alongside the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL.

and Skyler Brind’Amour played the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons alongside the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL. Brett Luck and Timothy Heinke played the 2018-19 season alongside the NV River Rats 18U AAA team.

and Timothy Heinke played the 2018-19 season alongside the NV River Rats 18U AAA team. Nick Traggio and Alex Power played part of the 2020-21 seasons and all of the 2021-22 seasons along with the Bonnyville Pontiacs (AJHL). BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletic program and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A donation through the Sports Foundation has an immediate impact on today’s brown bears, helping them to be their best in class, in competition and most importantly in the community. Click for more information about supporting the Bearshere. FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

Follow for the latest news about Brown Athletics @BrownU_Bearson Twitter,@BrownU_Bearson Instagram, likeBrownUBearson Facebook and subscribe to theBrownAthleticsYoutube Channel.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brownbears.com/news/2023/2/16/mens-ice-hockey-mens-hockey-heads-to-princeton-1-quinnipiac.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos