More and more talent is poised to leave companies due to misalignment of values
From quitting quietly to quitting consciously: Despite the economic uncertainty, 51% of employees surveyed would consider quitting if employers are not aligned with their own values.
Salary and benefits are no longer the only critical factors in deciding where to work, with a striking majority citing their employer’s values (88 percent) and commitment to the environment (73 percent) and social equality (75 percent) as the most important criteria, reveals a survey commissioned by a company leader Paul Poleman.
The Net Positive Employee Barometer 2023 a survey of more than 4,000 employees throughout the world US And UK reveals that 36 percent are concerned about paying their bills, while 66 percent are concerned about the future of the planet and society. This figure rises to 71 percent for Gen Z and Millennials, who entered the workforce amid a permacrisis that witnessed the cascading environmental, economic, and health shocks of recent years.
Clover Hoganclimate activist and founder of Power of nature, says: Fear is increasing in my generation; we inherited a climate crisis, broken political systems and increasing social polarization. Were tired of greenwashing and empty promises. Contrary to Gen Z’s portrayal, we don’t want bean bags and ping pong in the office; we want to work for organizations that reflect our values. CEOs who fail to see this and take action are left behind.
As the Net positive employee barometer explains, many assumed that Great resignation
would disappear as inflation increased last year and growth slowed. However, despite the economic uncertainty, workers continue to resign; about 4.2 million U.S. workers (2.7 percent of the workforce) have left their jobs in November 2022, just fractions short of the record 3 percent in November 2021.
The Barometer suggests that a major driver of these layoffs is a misalignment of values between employee and employer. CEOs focusing on the High Retention should therefore recognize this crucial link between job satisfaction and the social and environmental impact of companies.
In their 2021 book, Net Positive: How courageous companies thrive by giving more than they takePolman and co-author Andrew Winston
say they believe businesses can turn the many pressing challenges facing society into ways businesses can increase their resilience by changing their business models.
In the foreword to the report, Polman says CEOs need to wake up to the new reality in which we find ourselves in an era marked by the great resignation, quit quietly, and quit now consciously as employees recognize the need for purpose and positive impact in their lives. putting work first and centre:
In a rapidly changing job market, where power increasingly seems to lie with the employee, C-Suites are inundated with advice on recruiting and retaining the best people. Don’t get me wrong: the numerous studies that tell us that employees want better pay, more flexibility and more well-being are absolutely right. But the danger of relying on these precepts alone is not that they are false, but that they only tell part of the story. These analyzes tend to look at employees as just that: employees in the narrow sense. Not as human beings, many of whom crave meaning and fulfillment on top of money and flexibility.
We surveyed 4,000 workers in the UK and US, aiming to take a more human view of these issues, recognizing that our economies are at a turning point and that the way many people think about work, is shaped by this broader context. Our findings are eye-opening. The message that came across loud and clear is that many not only think about their financial needs and personal well-being, but also want to work for companies that share their values and are committed to the biggest problems facing humanity, not least place climate change and economic inequality.
Many can see their employers trying to be less bad, but they can also see that it’s still not enough. And when their companies don’t uphold their values, many employees say they’re ready to quit. Indeed, many have already done so. Any CEO who thinks he can win the talent war by offering a little more money, some extra work from home and a gym membership will be disappointed. An era of conscious quitting is coming.”
Main findings
Image credit: Net Positive Employee Barometer 2023
Employees are concerned about the future and want to work for companies that do something about it:
-
Two in three employees are concerned about the future of the planet and society (69 percent UK, 66 percent US).
-
The majority want to work for a company that is trying to make a positive impact on the world (66 percent UK, 76 percent US).
Despite seeing some progress, employees can still see that their company is not doing enough:
-
They see an ambition gap: While many employees are aware that companies are taking some steps to address environmental and social issues, around two in three in each country say companies’ current efforts don’t go far enough (68 percent UK , 62 percent ONS).
-
Many believe that the CEO and senior leaders do not care about these issues. Nearly half of UK employees (45 percent) and more than a third of US employees (39 percent) believe these leaders are driven only by their own gain.
-
Three-quarters believe a company should take responsibility for its impact, not just on its employees and stakeholders, but on the rest of the world (77 percent in the UK, 78 percent in the US).
Business is sleepwalking into an era of conscious quitting:
-
Nearly half of employees say they would consider quitting if the company’s values were not in line with their own (45 percent in the UK, 51 percent in the US).
-
In fact, a third say they have already resigned for this reason. (35 percent in both the UK and US). This number rises significantly among Gen Z & Millennials workers (48 percent in the UK, 44 percent in the US).
-
Nearly half of Gen Z and millennials would consider a pay cut to work for a company that shares their values (48 percent in the UK, 44 percent in the US).
The risks for C-Suites ignoring this should be obvious: Continuing to get out of step with the expectations and needs of current and future employees will make your company less attractive, less productive, and ultimately less successful, Polman argued. in a
after. On the other hand, companies that go the extra mile can unlock motivation, innovation, and loyalty. And they can accelerate their efforts to build what we call a more sustainable, responsible, and profitable business that thrives and delivers long-term value by giving more than is necessary.
We identify three main ways companies can do this:
-
show greater ambition on your values and impact;
-
Do it better to communicate this:
-
Empower your employees to help you.
As the report concludes, CEOs risk losing talent, weakening engagement and productivity, and undermining their company’s success in years to come. Those who go the extra mile will reap the rewards of motivated, innovative, loyal employees working alongside senior leadership to accelerate the company’s journey to a more responsible, sustainable and ultimately profitable company.
Making a positive impact on the world is no longer a by-product of good business, it’s our sole reason for being, says Chobani Director Hamdi Ulukaya. It’s no surprise that in such turbulent times, employees want to work for companies that are striving for profound social and environmental change. And be with them every step of the way.
Sources
2/ https://sustainablebrands.com/read/organizational-change/more-and-more-talent-ready-to-leave-companies-over-misalignment-of-values
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
