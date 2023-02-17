SEC Football Schedule: Creating the Perfect Matchups for Every Team as Texas, Oklahoma Join in the 2024 Season

Now that we know Texas and Oklahoma will leave the Big 12 and joining the SEC in 2024, not 2025 as originally announced, has made the issue of determining the league’s football schedule a bit more pressing. The SEC has been considering several models since the move that initiated this most recent wave of conference rescheduling was first announced in July 2021. However, Commissioner Greg Sankey and the league office have waited to finalize the schedule until after the conclusion of the Big 12 negotiations with Texas and Oklahoma.

How the league will approach its football schedule is expected to be one of the most critical issues at the conference’s upcoming spring meetings. Just don’t expect college football fans to wait until then to envision an SEC schedule featuring a whopping 16 teams, now featuring two of the sport’s iconic programs.

On Monday’s episode of the Cover 3 Podcast, we put ourselves in the boardroom of the SEC league office to land the perfect Texas and Oklahoma conference schedule. Before we could start pairing regular partners, we had to start with some ground rules — or at least agree on the general scheduling format:

No divisions

Conference schedule for 9 games

3-6 planning model with three annual rivals

It’s important to note the difference between having three annual rivals and a pod; it is widely believed that the SEC is not interested in a true pod format where every team in the pod plays against each other, similar to a division. This scheduling model is attractive because it sets up a school to play every other SEC program over a two-year cycle, with both home and away games against every other school over a four-year cycle. Year 1 has a team’s three annual rivals plus six other SEC opponents. Those six then alternate for the rest of the conference in Year 2, allowing matches against all 15 conference enemies.

Long droughts between opponents from different divisions that are not annual rivals are a common complaint about the division format. For example, Alabama and Georgia have played only two regular-season games on campus in the past 15 years. This model eliminates that problem, but adds the cost of an additional conference game. The SEC has stuck with the eight game schedule as the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Big 12 have all moved to nine conference games, but there’s more connection between schools in this huge league, not to mention the extra inventory in front of the TV of the league partners could lead to the decision to extend the conference schedule.

Now we come to the question of determining the three annual rivals for each school, a logic puzzle that will cause headaches and broken hearts. Some of the pieces on the board are simple: Florida plays Georgia every year, so do Alabama and Auburn, Alabama and Tennessee, and newcomers Texas and Oklahoma to the league. Linking schools becomes difficult because you have to consider not only historical rivalries, but also competitive balance, travel and (again) the interests of those TV partners. Some SEC conference games that are now played annually will no longer be when the league expands to 16 teams. In this format, each matchup is played at least every two years.

See the results of the exercise in the table below, plus takeaways of what we’ve learned from meeting the challenge facing the SEC in the coming months.

Proposed SEC annual rivals

Return of Texas vs. Texas A&M

Like Georgia and Alabama, Texas quickly established a majority of its permanent rivals. The Longhorns get Oklahoma as the SEC lands another iconic neutral venue rivalry to add to Florida-Georgia, and Texas A&M is added back to the schedule as a permanent rivalry. The in-state rivals played every season from 1915 to 2011 for nearly a century, closing when Texas A&M made its move to the SEC. There have been state legislators who have tried to force the resumption of the rivalry through laws, campus-wide referenda from both student organizations, and even public support from multiple incumbent athletic directors, but ultimately no game was added to the books.

When we first started the debate, I was the only dissenter who thought Texas vs. Texas A&M wasn’t guaranteed to be a permanent rivalry, believing that Oklahoma is the No. 1 priority and that there might be other moving pieces, but at the end of the exercise, my stance had changed. The resumption of Texas and Texas A&M is a top-five headline of the SEC’s expansion, and the league would be wise to spotlight that game every season.

Tennessee has so many rivals

Tennessee was one of the schools that came up regularly when we matched partners. The Vols will clearly get Alabama as one of their rivals and will likely remain forever cemented for the third Saturday in October. However, there are multiple teams in the SEC East that Tennessee fans would call a rival…and only two more spots. In addition, there is no guarantee that Tennessee will be a top-two rivalry for that school and competitive balance must be taken into account.

The rivalry between Georgia and Tennessee was the first to disappear, as the Bulldogs are already linked to Auburn and Florida. The Florida–Tennessee rivalry almost made it, but was eventually broken down to let the pieces fit Vanderbilt and Kentucky, who joined the Crimson Tide as Tennessee’s permanent partners.

Echoes of divisional play remain

There’s probably some bias involved in how we’ve paired the current SEC teams that are annual rivals in the divisional format, but the same considerations that went into setting up those divisions will also make this new format possible. Proximity, for the teams but especially for the families and fans, is an attractive reason for schools to play every season. In addition, playing in the same division for the past 30 years has helped build modern SEC rivalries that will be taken into account when pairing permanent partners.

Division play, however, makes no sense for a league with 16 teams. Seven divisional games and just one or two cross-divisional games would again create the scheduling issue of teams playing only twice in 15 years. Yet it has played a key role in shaping the identity of the modern SEC. Of the 14 teams that make up the current SEC, five play each year as annual partners against current division rivals: Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, and South Carolina.

3-6 model remains the best size

We had a few disagreements along the way that had to be settled by vote, but at the end it’s pretty clear that this format with three regular partners and six rotating opponents is the best way to plan a 16-team SEC. There will be some rivalries that relegate to every other year status, but at least this way you can see those teams every other year.

Eliminating divisions also guarantees that the SEC gets its top two teams in the SEC Championship Game each year. Having a more competitive balance in the schedule should help the strength of the league’s schedule ratings and better position more teams to make it through the expanded College Football Playoff. There’s no guarantee that the SEC will choose a 3-6 scheduling model like we did, much less likely that it’ll make the exact same selections we did for regular partners, but consider it the official recommendation of the Cover 3 Podcast.