Australia crushes Sri Lanka to make it three wins out of three
Australia put in a stunning performance with both bat and ball to beat Sri Lanka at Gqeberha to top Group 1 clear.
The defending champions will almost certainly reach the semi-finals of the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup after three wins from three, with the margin of their 10 wicket victory over Sri Lanka also further increasing their impressive net run rate. .
Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney played with the bat, making a chase of 113 look like a walk in the park, each reaching half a century.
Australia’s experienced opening pair got their side off to a great start and accelerated as their partnership continued to round out victory with over four overs remaining and without losing a single wicket.
Healy was the first to reach 50, becoming the player with the most half-centuries in Women’s T20 World Cups (7), beating Stafanie Taylor and Suzie Bates in the process.
Mooney is a bit further down the list with four to her name, but the 113-run opening grandstand was their third-century partnership at a T20 World Cup, more than any other pair.
Previously, Sri Lanka’s best player got off to a decent start after Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl first, but Grace Harris’ brilliance in the field and with the ball saw Australia take control of the first innings took over.
Harris’ first big play of the game was a stunning catch in depth to remove key opener Chamari Athapaththu for a run-a-ball 16.
Harshitha Samarawickrama and Vishmi Gunarathne saw off the rest of the Powerplay and rattled on with just under 7-over.
But Harris, buoyed by her brilliant fielding play, stepped up to stump Samarawickrama for 34 (off 40 balls) and then remove Oshadi Ranasinghe for a duck.
Runs dried up through the middle overs, with the spinners smothering Sri Lanka’s middle order, and Harris finished with excellent figures of 2/7 from her three overs.
And the pressure to speed up saw wickets continue to fall, with Georgia Wareham dismissing Anushka Sanjeewani (8) and Megan Schutt stepping in to dismiss Vishmi Gunaratne (24) before beating Ama Kanchana (4), Malsha Shehani (0) and Sugandika in the sack Kumari (4) threw over in the final.
Schutt finished with figures of 4/24 as Sri Lanka reached 112/8 – a total that proved far from enough.
Three wickets in the last over of the match, including two in two balls, gave the Australian strike bowler the striking numbers of the match.
And her four-fer means no bowler in the tournament has taken as many wickets as Schutt’s seven.
It was a clinical display, benefiting from the pressure built up by Harris and the spinners.
Australia have won the last two ICC Women’s T20 World Cups and are looking strong as they look for a hat-trick of titles in the format.
The world’s top-ranked team were a little scared with that defeat to Ireland in the warm-up games, but have underlined their dominance with three handsome victories to start the tournament in style.
It takes something special to stop Meg Lanning’s side, especially if they keep anything close to the level of quality they showed in St Georges Park.
