Sports
Belle of the ball: La Jolla resident wins 100th gold ball in tennis
To be successful in tennis, you have to want the ball, according to La Jolla resident Suella Steel.
But Steel didn’t want one. She wanted 100 golden balls, which will be awarded to the winner of a national title in singles or doubles in different age categories.
After a lifetime of goal setting, Steel achieved that dream this month at age 81.
To get there, Steel has competed across the country and represented the United States internationally for nearly 50 years playing tennis.
All of her efforts culminated in her winning her 100th gold ball at the US Tennis Association National Mixed 50, 60, 70, 75 & 80 Hard Court Championships, which ended on February 6 in Palm Desert.
When asked how she feels about her achievement, Steel said: Relief.
People knew I was going for it and asked me all the time: did you get it? Do you have it? Do you have it? And now that it’s done, I can relax and enjoy the game.
Although she was exposed to tennis as a child in Georgia, her father and brother played on a clay court in the family’s backyard. Steel didn’t start playing and competing until she was in her thirties. Although she had experience in other sports, she had the speed and tenacity to be successful in tennis, she said.
I learned to play on clay courts in Florida and I got every ball back, she said. I would drive people crazy; I would take them all down. When I came to California, I got more aggressive with the game. That’s really important, and it’s hard to teach that. You have to want the ball. I would hit a fence for the ball. After a while people stopped saying she gets every ball back and started saying she’s a really good player.
Over the years, Steel taught and coached tennis at various San Diego institutions and participated in national and international courts, including representing the U.S. in an event sponsored by the International Tennis Federation. At the peak of her competitive career in 2000, the ITF ranked Steel No. 1 in the world for singles players her age.
She was also frequently ranked highly by USTA which motivated her to stay in top shape.
If you get into the top three [for your age] by USTA, it sends you to play for the United States in different countries, so I keep playing to maintain my ranking, said Steel. I have been over 33 [tennis tournaments] therefore in my life all over the world. I was in New York two years ago, even during the pandemic, and before that I was in Croatia, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Turkey.
By playing on different courses around the world, she learned to play on different surfaces. Singles first [matches] on grass were difficult for me, but some European players would come and they were really good on grass. So I created the goal to win [a tournament] on any type of surface, Steel said.
Her constant push for the 100 Golden Balls made her return to court. I am really goal oriented and a very competitive person, she said. I have to continue. I know I have to stay in shape.
After winning her 99th gold ball in a tournament at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, where she has been a member since 1986, she headed to Palm Desert with doubles partner Dean Corley to seek her 100th.
In the 80s [age group], not that many people showed up, but it was a good tournament. We had a good time, said Steel. We played hard and I think Dean felt a lot of pressure because he knew it was my 100th Golden Ball.
The two had won other doubles tournaments in other age categories, and Steel was the youngest player in the 1980s at 81, so they were confident they would take home the gold, she joked.
Friends and relatives attended with flowers to celebrate.
And the news quickly got out on her home field in La Jolla. As she spoke to the La Jolla Light at the Beach & Tennis Club, where she still plays every Friday, two other players congratulated Steel on her performance and sang her praises for inspiration.
As you can see, tennis has been huge for me, said Steel. All these years I have put my time into it. But I’m getting older. I have arthritis in my knee and I am not getting a knee replacement.
It’s strange not having goals anymore, but now I can just relax a bit and enjoy it. Maybe I’ll keep playing, maybe I won’t. Maybe not that intense. See what will happen next.
