New York Rangers have been the best hockey team for more than two months

The Boston Bruins are currently 40-8-5 and have a significant advantage over the Carolina Hurricanes, the second best team in the NHL. Boston is on track to finish with about 132 points and 62 wins. Both points would tie the current record in each category. It’s a level of Boston domination that we rarely see in this league. Boston is a deserving +450 favorite to win the Stanley Cup.

That said, it’s been nine seasons since the league’s top regular season team won the Stanley Cup. The last team to have a season this dominant was the 2018/19 Tampa Bay Lightning. That Lightning team was swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Today I’m watching two teams, one in each conference, that current bet value on their current numbers. It could be the last chance to get your hands on two of the better teams in the league at somewhat inflated prices.

Rangers have been red hot

On December 3, the New York Rangers lost as a -285 home favorite to the rotten Chicago Blackhawks 5–2. The loss was their fifth loss in six games and New York had just 11 wins in their first 26 games. After an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, it was a surprising and disappointing start for the Rangers. Some on the team believed Coach Gerard Gallant was in the hot seat.

Since that loss, however, the Rangers’ season has gone through a complete 180. In the 28 games since then, the Rangers are 21-4-3. They have earned points in 24 of their last 28 games, winning six in a row. Only the Edmonton Oilers have scored more goals per game in the last 2 1/2 months. Only the Bruins and Dallas Stars allow fewer goals in that same stretch.

After winning the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goalkeeper last season, Igor Shesterkin has been pretty average this season. He ranks 14th in save percentage, 11th in goals against average, and 10th in goals saved above expectations. In a way, that makes me more optimistic about the Rangers. Last year it was clear that this was a team that performed above average thanks to historical goalkeeping performances. This year they are winning, and while Shesterkin has been solid, he is not single-handedly carrying them to victories. If Shesterkin gets hot in the playoffs like we know he’s capable of, it makes them all the more dangerous.

The team is bursting with talent. Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad are two of the more prolific forwards in the league. Chris Kreider won’t score 50 goals like last season, but 30-35 is nothing to sneeze at. Vladimir Tarasenko just came over from St. Louis and he still has cutting edge skills. Vincent Trocheck and Filip Chytil provide a strong duo in the center behind Zibanejad. Adam Fox currently has the second best chance of winning the Norris Trophy behind only Erik Karlsson.

Despite all that, the Rangers are still available with +750 to win the Eastern Conference. They are 14-to-1 to win the Stanley Cup. I’m still buying for that price. The Rangers’ most likely opponent in the first round seems to be the New Jersey Devils, who to me profile as a typical young team that needs to take some bumps and lose a playoff series to a more experienced group before taking a step forward. put in future seasons. Carolina is likely waiting in the second round, a team that was eliminated by the Rangers last season.

New York led 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals last season and had a two-goal lead in Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. They were painfully close to beating the defending back-to-back champions and earning their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final. I think they build on that experience and heartbreak and have a very good chance to go even further this season.

Igor Shesterkin and the Rangers have been the hottest team in the NHL for the past two months. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

What about the West?

Currently, the top six teams in the NHL by record are in the Eastern Conference. According to BetMGM, the East is a -155 favorite to win the Stanley Cup above the Western Conference. The elephant in the room when it comes to the Western Conference is, of course, the Colorado Avalanche.

The defending Stanley Cup champions have yet to get going this season. The general belief is that they’ll pull it off in the next two months and be dangerous in the playoffs, but as we’ve seen in the NFL this past season, that’s not always the case. Teams like Green Bay and Tampa Bay were constantly blown up by the gambling market as the public waited for a spark that never came. Colorado remains the betting favorite to win the Western Conference with +250 and they have the third best chances of winning the Stanley Cup with +700.

However, if we’re considering fading the Avalanche, why not look at the current best team in the conference? Despite currently occupying the number 1 seed in the West, the Dallas Stars have only the fourth best chances of winning the conference with +600. Dallas has the best goal difference in the west and the third best goal difference in the league. Dallas has many key factors that can lead to success in the playoffs.

Only the Boston Bruins have conceded fewer goals per game this season than the Stars. Jake Oettinger currently ranks third in save percentage, third in goals against average and seventh in goals saved above expectations. He has the fourth best chances to win the Vezina Trophy at +850. Keeping can easily steal a series, and Oettinger almost did that in the first round against Calgary last season.

The Stars have a legitimate superstar in Jason Robertson up front, who has 71 points in 55 games. Roope Hintz also contributes more than a point per game. Almost as importantly, Jamie Benn has somehow turned back the clock half a decade and is having his most productive season since 2018. Miro Heiskanen is one of the best two-way defenders in the sport.

This is a Dallas team that made it to the 2020 Stanley Cup Finals, losing to Tampa Bay in the bubble. Much of that core is still there. They have shown that they can make deep runs in the postseason. Peter DeBoer is behind the Stars bench in his first season and that is an interesting proposition. In his first season with New Jersey in 2012, the Devils reached the Stanley Cup final. In 2015, DeBoer was in San Jose for his first season as Sharks coach. Those Sharks also made it to the Stanley Cup final. That’s already two times in his coaching career that DeBoer has won his conference in his first season with a team. It seems like he burns out quickly as a coach, but it’s clear that he immediately grabs the attention of his team.

The Stars are 16 to 1 to win the Stanley Cup, and while it’s a fair price, I think most of the top teams in this league are from the East. Therefore, I would look to Dallas to win the West at 6-1 odds.

Statistics from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com