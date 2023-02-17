Full Local Wildcard List Revealed for Singapore Smash 2023; Singapore comes in all categories





Five up-and-coming local table tennis stars Goi Rui Xuan, Izaac Quek, Tan Zhao Yun, Lucas Tan and Dominic Koh were revealed as wildcards in the singles events of the Singapore Smash 2023 on Thursday (Feb. 16). They join the previous list of local wildcards announced in January, which are Zhou Jingyi, Wong Xin Ru, Clarence Chew, Koen Pang, Ser Lin Qian, Zhang Wanling, Ethan Poh and Josh Chua. Clarence and Ethan again represent Singapore in men’s doubles. The duo stunned the silver medalists of the 2019 World Doubles Championship en route to the men’s doubles quarterfinals at last year’s Singapore Smash. The wildcards are led by compatriot and Women’s World No. 55 Zeng Jian. She will compete in women’s singles and mixed doubles. Zeng Jian, the highest ranked active local player in the field, said she is very much looking forward to the upcoming Singapore Smash. It’s a gathering of the world’s best players. I will prepare well and do my best to enjoy the experience, and hope spectators in Singapore will come and cheer us on, she added. Singapore Smash is one of the top events in world table tennis. The 2023 edition will feature men’s and women’s singles with 64 players and 24-pair doubles and mixed competitions. The Singapore Smash 2023 will be held at the Singapore Sports Hubs OCBC Arena from March 7-19. Tickets for the qualifying rounds, which take place March 7-9, start at $18. Tickets for the main draw, which takes place March 11-19, start at $28. Those interested can purchase their tickets at Ticket master. Full list of wildcards for Singapore:



Women’s singles main draw: Goi Rui Xuan, Zhou Jingyi and Wong Xin Ru Men’s singles main tournament: Izaac Quek Yong, Clarence Chew Zhe Yu and Koen Pang Yew En Women’s Singles Qualification: Tan Zhao Yun, Ser Lin Qian and Zhang Wanling Men’s singles qualification: Tan Lucas, Dominic Koh Song Jun, Poh Shao Feng Ethan and Josh Chua Shao Han Main draw mixed doubles: Clarence Chew Zhe Yu/Zeng Jian and Koen Pang Yew En/Wong Xin Ru Women’s doubles main draw: Ser Lin Qian/Zhou Jingyi and Wong Xin Ru/Goi Rui Xuan Men’s Doubles main draw: Clarence Chew Zhe Yu/Poh Shao Feng Ethan and Koen Pang Yew En/Izaac Quek Yong

