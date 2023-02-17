Men’s tennis host Shaw, Georgia State in Saturday Doubleheader





ELON, N.C The Elon University men’s tennis team (3-3) will play a few games on Saturday, as it hosts Shaw (0-0) at 10:30 a.m. and Georgia State (1-5) at 2 p.m. Both matches will take place at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. COVERAGE Both matches will start with doubles at the scheduled starting times and will conclude with singles soon after.

Live statistics from the game against Shaw can be found here.

Live stats from the game against Georgia State can be found here.

Admission to the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center is free.

Other updates will be provided during both games by the program’s Twitter account, @ElonMTennis. SERIES HISTORY VS. SHAW, GEORGIA STATE The only previous meeting between Elon and Shaw took place on April 12, 2017. The Phoenix won 7-0 at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

Elon and Georgia State met four times, with the Panthers leading 3-1

After winning their first meeting in 2009, Elon has lost the last three games against the Panthers. The most recent came on April 1, 2018, in a game played at Georgia State. ABOUT THE PHOENIX Elon is coming off a strong spring that went 15-9 and finished second in the CAA Championship.

Among the returnees is Nicholas Campbell, the CAA Tournament’s most outstanding player and a second-team All-CAA singles selection.

Others are senior Nicholas Condos; juniors Daniel Martin (All-CAA second team in singles and doubles), Luke Queiro, and Ben Zipay; and sophomore Esteban Penagos.

The Phoenix welcomes three freshmen in Oscar Antinheimo, Veljko Krstic and Jake Pettingell. Antinheimo, from Helsinki, has a UTR rating of 12 and is ranked No. 483 in the ITF Junior Rankings in singles. Born in Belgrade, Serbia, Krstic is ranked No. 175 in the ITF Junior Rankings in both singles and doubles. Pettingell, of Sarasota, Florida, achieved a top USTA ranking of No. 22 in the state of Florida. Elon also adds Ahmed Hosni for the spring season. Born in Cairo, Egypt, Hosni is ranked No. 197 in the ITF Junior Rankings and reached two ITF Junior singles finals in 2022.

Elon is led by Michael Leonard, who is in his 19th season at the helm. LAST TIME OFF Elon swept Longwood 7-0 on Wednesday and improved to 2-0 on the season at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

The Phoenix dominated in doubles, taking a 1-0 lead into the match. Nicholas Condos And Ben Zipay improved to 3-0 as a pair this season with a 6-1 victory on Court 3 for the tandem of Oscar Antinheimo And Daniel Martin took on court 1 with a 6-1 win.

And improved to 3-0 as a pair this season with a 6-1 victory on Court 3 for the tandem of And took on court 1 with a 6-1 win. Ahmed Hosni grabbed Elon’s first singles point of the day, as the freshman rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 win in the No. 4 ranking.

grabbed Elon’s first singles point of the day, as the freshman rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 win in the No. 4 ranking. Zipay made his singles debut in sixth place and overcame an early deficit to win 6-2, 6-0. It was his first double singles appearance since the 2022 CAA Championship game. The junior is 4-0 in doubles and singles combined this season.

Antinheimo, who earned CAA Player of the Week honors on Tuesday, won the game for the Phoenix with a 6-1, 6-2 result on Court 5.

Daniel Martin , Nicholas Campbell And Veljko Kristic rounded out Elon’s singles sweep with straight-set wins on lanes 1, 2, and 3, respectively. DOUBLE SUCCESS Two Elon double tandems have won CAA Doubles Team of the Week this season Oscar Antinheimo And Daniel Martin on January 25 and Nicholas Condos And Ben Zipay on February 8.

And on January 25 and And on February 8. Antinheimo and Martin also made the ITA’s Top 60 Doubles Rankings on February 8, checking in at number 55. They are the first Elon team to make the ranking since 2017. The tandem is 3-2 at the number 1 position this season.

Condos and Zipay are 3-0 as a pair this season and had a break before their game against No. 12 North Carolina was abandoned on February 12. The two had never played each other in doubles prior to this season. FIRST PRODUCTION freshman Oscar Antinheimo , Ahmed Hosni And Veljko Kristic have a combined 11 singles and five doubles wins this season.

, And have a combined 11 singles and five doubles wins this season. Of Elon’s 13 wins in Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 singles this season, 11 were recorded by freshmen. 11 of the Phoenix’s 20 total singles wins have been by freshmen.

Antinheimo is currently on a five-game winning streak in Nos. 5 and No. 6 singles, and his five singles wins this season are the team’s most.

In addition to his singles success, Antinheimo is off to a strong start in doubles this season as he is 3-2 with Daniel Martin at No. 1. The Helsinki, Finland native has already won two weekly CAA honors CAA Co-Doubles Team of the Week on Jan. 25 and CAA Player of the Week on Tuesday.

at No. 1. The Helsinki, Finland native has already won two weekly CAA honors CAA Co-Doubles Team of the Week on Jan. 25 and CAA Player of the Week on Tuesday. Krstic and Hosni each have three singles wins this season. MIGHTY MARTIN Martin’s singles victory against Longwood was his 21st st since the start of last season, the most of any Elon player in that span.

since the start of last season, the most of any Elon player in that span. The win was his fourth at No. 1, as his previous 17 wins were at Nos. 2, 3 and 5.

The junior has won 12 of his last 15 completed singles matches dating back to last season. 10 of those wins came in straight sets.

Martin is also 3-2 in No. 1 doubles this season Oscar Antinheimo and has a team-high 16 double wins since the start of last season. SCOUTING SHOW Shaw has yet to play a game this season as the season opener on February 12 was postponed due to weather.

The Bears are coming off a 6-7 campaign in 2022, losing its lone game against a Division I opponent 7-0 to North Carolina A&T. EXPLORATION OF THE STATE OF GEORGIA After winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in 2022, Georgia State currently has a season-high 1-5 record and is 0-5 away from home.

The Panthers lost their most recent game 7-0 to North Florida on February 12.

Georgia State is led by freshman head coach James Wilson. NEXT ONE Elon will return to the road on February 23 for a game against Gardner-Webb. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM –ELON–

