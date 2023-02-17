Australian governments agree on funding split for 2032 Olympics





Australian governments agree on how to split funding for the 2032 Olympics BRISBANE, Australia (AP) The Federal and State Government of Queensland have agreed on a nearly 50-50 funding split to build or remodel venues for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the capital of the state of Queensland on Friday to make the formal announcement of a deal estimated to be worth an estimated Australian $7 billion ($4.8 billion). The federal government will create a new 17,000-seat indoor arena for swimming and water polo on Roma Street, the city’s main public transportation hub, and will contribute to other renovations of stadiums and venues. The state government will be responsible for demolishing and rebuilding the Gabba, the main stadium for the Olympic Games. The Australian $2.7 billion ($1.85 billion) refurbishment will add 8,000 seats to increase capacity to 50,000 at the Gabba, the longtime home of Queensland cricket, and will include a new subway station in the precinct . Construction is scheduled to start in 2026. This will leave a truly lasting legacy for Queensland, Albanese told local radio station 4BC. It is an investment that will pay off with more economic activity, more visitors Queensland is such a fantastic tourist destination and this will really show the state. Federal Sports Secretary Anika Wells told ABC radio it would be a 50-50 funding split. It’s an agreement between the federal government and the Queensland government on how we’re going to pay for all the infrastructure the south-east Queensland venues need to put on the 2032 Games, she said. The state government said more than 80% of the infrastructure for the Games already exists. The International Olympic Committee awarded the 2032 Games to Brisbane in July 2021 under a revamped host city selection procedure in which a small group of IOC members identify and propose host cities to the Board. That made Brisbane next in line after Paris and Los Angeles, giving local organizers more than a decade to prepare. Australia has hosted the Summer Olympics twice before, in Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000. The New South Wales state government assumed most of the costs for the 2000 Games. The 2032 organizing committee held its first board meeting last April and in December named American Cindy Hook as the organizing committee’s inaugural CEO. ___ More AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

