Tennis welcomes UMass for Saturday night game





EASTBRUNSWICK, NJ The Rutgers women’s tennis team (7-1) will host the UMass on Saturday, February 18 at 5 p.m. at the East Brunswick Racquet Club.

The match will be streamed live via PlaySight. Last timeout Rutgers hosted three games last weekend and earned three victories. The team defeated Seton Hall (6-1) and LIU (4-0) in doubleheader action on Friday, February 10 before beating FairleighDickinson (7-0) on February 12. RU took the lead with 17 singles wins Chloe Brown And Tara Chilton both of which went 3-0. The Scarlet Knights also dominated in doubles, winning the first point in all three games. Doubleheader = double wins #GoRU | #RTennis pic.twitter.com/vPtLuCL3mD Rutgers Tennis (@RutgersTennis) February 11, 2023 Strong start The Scarlet Knights came out hot in the spring, starting with a perfect 4-0 record. The team took victories over Bucknell (7-0), Binghamton (7-0), Drexel (6-1) and Army (5-2) for their first undefeated start since 2018. The Scarlet’s current record of 7-1 Knights is the best for the program since 2003. Four Scarlet Knights remain undefeated this spring Arina Valitova (5-0), Daira Cardenas (4-0) and Amira Badawi (3-0). Valitova has won all five matches in fifth place in singles in straight sets, allowing no more than four points in a set. Just the beginning #GoRU | #RTennis pic.twitter.com/wKz1cBgbjY Rutgers Tennis (@RutgersTennis) February 13, 2023 Rutgers has also been solid in doubles, winning the first point in all but one game this season. Valitova and partner Jackeline Lopez its a perfect 6-0 on the slate while Mina Kim / Chloe Brown (2-0) and Brown/Badawi (1-0) are also undefeated. Transfer inside RU welcomed two transfers this off-season Amira Badawi (NJIT) and Tara Chilton (Washington). Born in Cairo, Egypt, Badawi compiled a 30-7 record with NJIT over two seasons, including an impressive 22-5 score as he played in the top three singles spots for the Highlanders in 2021-22, a season ending with a second place showing in the Southland Conference Tournament. In her two seasons in Washington, Chilton compiled a record of 18–18 in singles and 17–14 in doubles. Last year, Chilton and the No. 37 Huskies played sophomores to a 14-12 overall record and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. She went 7-2 in the singles tournament, including reaching the round of 32 at ITA Northwest Regional. Freshman duo Rutgers also welcomed two freshmen to the squad, May Nguyen and Arina Volitova. Nationally ranked in the top 75, Nguyen arrives “On The Banks” from Atlanta, Georgia. She was the 2019 Southern Doubles Champions and finished fifth in National Doubles. She was also the 2020 Georgia State Champion and the 2021 Winter Southerns Champions. Valitova, a product from Bratislava, Slovakia, is coming to the US after achieving success on the European Junior circuit. She won the ITF Juniors tournaments and Tennis Europe tournaments in both singles and doubles. Valitova also won the singles J5 in Islamabad in November 2020, in addition to the singles J5 in Harare in December 2020. In doubles, she came out on top in the J3 in Harare in November 2021 and J4 in Estonia in May 2021. She is also a member of the Russian national beach tennis team (U18) and won the European Junior Doubles Championship. Scouting the Minutewomen Massachusetts is 2-1 so far in the spring after dropping the season opener at Boston College (0-7). The Minutewomen have since won their last two games, with home wins over Siena (6-1) and Fairfield (6-1). Melisa Sunil is 2-0 at number 1 in the singles with one defeat in second place in the line-up. Danielle Hack is also 2-0 on second field with one loss in first place. Senil and partner Mariya Krasakova are 3-0 in the middle double lane. UMass will play Seton Hall on Friday and come to the East Brunswick Racquet Club on Saturday. Next one Next, Rutgers embarks on a three-game road trip, starting with a game in Delaware on Friday, February 24 at noon.

