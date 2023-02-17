the paws [narrative] – The brown Daily Herald

Honey, there’s a lineman in the kitchen

The first thing you want to do as a lineman is get into a squat. If you’re standing on the right side of the line, holding your left buttock and tenderly kissing your friend Matt’s right cheek, you’ll want to clamp that right hand on your thigh. You may feel the trembling of the squat, probably shouldn’t have skipped the stretch. Raise your left hand, ready to defend the quarterback behind you from anyone charging at them with malice in their hearts. If you feel dangerous, move your fingers a little. Now the enemy knows they’re in trouble.

Now that my impromptu practice is done, I get up from the squat and walk across the kitchen to check my mouthguard. The mouthguard struggles to stay afloat in a choppy sea of ​​boiling water, the heat of which I feel with my hand above it. I fish it out, rinse it briefly under cold water and pop it in my mouth. When it no longer feels like biting a chew toy, I take the protector out and put it back in cold water to harden it.

I proceed to give the rest of my body a fighting chance. The discomfort of the groin socket is preferable to the premature trimming of my pedigree, but only barely. I slip into my belt and jump a little to tighten it all the way. It is a long white underwear with built-in thigh pads. Once it’s on, I make a fist and smack my thigh, satisfied with the thud that it answers.

My shoulder pads are next, confusingly extending beyond the jurisdiction of their namesakes to also cover my back and chest in dark gray plates. The pads dig into my chest as I pick up my helmet, and I make a mental note to loosen them up. I stand in front of the mirror donning the matte blue helmet, anticipating the striking image of a warrior I’ll see once it’s on.

I look like a round head.

Radioactive Merwomen

Stuyvesant High School isn’t exactly known for its athletics. It is a public school with one extra step – all potential students must take the so-called SHSAT in order to be admitted. Many of the 850 students in each class gain access to resources they could never otherwise afford and a fast-track ticket to colleges they never dreamed of.

In other words, we were all short and nerdy, and our best sport is table tennis.

Each year, a handful of Stuyvesant students get sucked into The Peglegs, descending the stairs to the basement for the first time and returning with stuff that is half a size too small or half a size too big. Our football team is named after Peter Stuyvesant, the last Dutch director-general of the New Netherland colony, who had to say goodbye to one of his legs after it was blown off by a cannonball, but found a new love with a wooden prosthesis.

During the regular season, the team takes the 15-minute walk after class to Pier 40 to practice together. We get off Stuyvesant and onto Tribeca Bridge, a small gray pedestrian bridge that connects directly to our school and crosses West Street before making a sharp turn through a side exit and tumbling down a metal staircase.

A small statue of a white bicycle covered with flowers has also been placed near the stairs for several years. It is a memorial to the victims of the terrorist attack that took place on Halloween of our junior year in which a man drove his van into cyclists and pedestrians along the bike path that we walked alongside daily for practice. On the day of the attack, our practice was canceled due to a coach’s wedding. It was the only day off we’d had in four years.

But that hasn’t happened yet. Today we walked down the path to the Pier, with the Hudson River on our left, a view of the New Jersey waterfront across the water, and a bike path on our right. The unreasonably large red Colgate Clock beckons us from Jersey City, but we can tell the time just fine on our watches. We often joke that the Hudson River is radioactive, but this doesn’t stop Evan from jumping in, proclaiming that his search for women on land hasn’t been fruitful and he should turn his sights to the sea.

I glance past Evan and his radioactive merwomen to catch a glimpse of Pier 40 in the distance. Pier 40, a reflection of Manhattan’s limited space to move, juts out of the city into the Hudson River. The side rises vertically, giving the pier the overall impression of a square donut placed on top of a huge artificial grass field. The field is surrounded by a concrete perimeter with benches and footbridges. Under certain parts where the concrete meets and floats above the field, you can see the river through a small fence, waves ebbing and flowing in response to the pier bobbing on top. Patrick once said that, according to recent reports, the Pier is gradually sinking into the Hudson. We celebrated the news by jumping up and down in sync to see if we could speed up the process.

Homecoming

The homecoming game always has a special energy. This is how we get a record turnout, which for us amounts to about fifty people in the audience. Another point of distinction is that this is the only competition where our cheerleading team performs, and before the competition we hold a joint pep rally in the school gymnasium. In a few weeks, the cheerleaders will be leaving to compete in Nationals while we find out if we’ve moved up from the lowest division in town. For one night we pretend we are worthy of their cheer. During the rally, the cheerleaders perform a well-choreographed routine as we cheer them on and try to find something to do with our hands.

After the rally we make our way to the dressing room, which is actually just a small part of a parking lot inside the Pier. Looking past Coach Tauber, who is yelling at us to warm up and just yelling in general, I see Hao crouching down and taking a bite out of the wing of a dragonfly he found on the floor. Grinning, and with specks of iridescent wings between his teeth, he boasts that it’s high in protein.

Warmed up and, in the case of Haos, refueled, we continue our march to the field. I bump into my mom and Jerry, still wearing his hip-hop outfit from the practice he just came from. I thank them both for coming and blow kisses to my mother, but Jerry intercepts and blows them back. We are now past the crowd and we make one last push to storm through a banner onto the field. We were immediately stung by the rain, we had the foresight to schedule the game during the worst thunderstorm of the year.

The scream of a plastic whistle signals the start of the game and time begins to slip away on a film strip. In one frame I jump on the lineman in front of me and drive him back, in another frame he jumps and rides. In another scene, I tackle the running back, wrap my arms around his soaked legs, and drive us both into one of the many puddles that have formed on the floor, a tactic that ends up both of us drowning. Another shot somewhere in between the others shows me spraying Gatorade in my mouth and missing, and a few minutes after that my world smells like orange.

Midway through the second quarter, the referees whistle and as we managed to build a solid lead over the enemy team, we can celebrate an early win. Ecstatic, with too much untapped adrenaline in our veins, and directly against the umpires’ order to shelter, our entire team runs around a pier transformed by a monsoon. Huge chunks of the field have become equally large puddles, and we alternate between shoving each other in and jumping in ourselves.

I hear Jerry scream in celebration and see him pressed against the fence on the side opposite us. He’s jumped the fence, dug sneakers and hands into the diamond pockets, shuffling past other faces I love. In a few years I will put an article about a car accident in Colorado on my laptop. In a few years I will shake hands with his sister at his funeral and tell her what an honor it was to be his friend. In a few years I will, but now I’m yelling back at him.

I found a suitable puddle to fall back on and dropped myself. I imagine it will look like this when the Pier finally sinks into the bottom of the river, and I know that, like many things, it will. But for now I dig my fingers deep into the turf, I stretch my mouth wide, I taste the rain.