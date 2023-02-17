Panther men’s basketball opens two-game road swing at Missouri State

UNI men’s basketball in the state of Missouri

3:00 PM CT | February 18, 2023

Springfield, Mo. | Great South Bank Arena (11,000)

ESPN3 (Tom Ackerman: Play-by-Play / Danan Hughes: Analyst)

Panther Sports Radio Network (JW Cox: Play-by-Play)

CEDARFALLS, Iowa —UNI looks to break its recent slip on Saturday afternoon as the Panthers take on the Missouri State Bears in Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) play at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Panthers have won 8 of their last 10 matchups with the Bears, including their last two trips to Springfield.

UNI and Missouri State last met on December 28 in Cedar Falls, where the Bears shot over 50% from the field in a 79–67 victory over the Panthers during the first part of the MVC schedule. Bowen born led UNI with a team-high 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field, shooting 5-of-8 from three-point range.

UNI PANTHERS

The Panthers fought back from as many as 14 points to come within one possession, but were unable to overcome a power attack from Drake in their last outing on Wednesday in an 82-74 home loss.

After a slow start to shooting, UNI’s shooting improved in the second half as the Panthers emptied 65.2% of their shots. UNI was able to lure the Bulldogs to 11 offenses, including putting Drake’s Roman Penn in trouble down the stretch, while gradually removing the Bulldogs’ lead. Ege Peksari played a key role with 16 minutes off the bench and a career-high 5 points and a team-high 5 rebounds, helping the Panthers put together key stops to slow down Drake’s offense. Despite a furious rally, UNI could not match the Bulldogs in the final minutes as Drake pulled away too late for the 8-point win.

Born finished the night with a team-high 16 points and a pair of steals, like Trey Campbell scored 15 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field. Titan Anderson posted a 12-point game with 2 steals and a block, while Betz scored 11 points with a career-high 3 baskets made from outside the three-point arc. Henry finished the game with 10 points, his sixth game in double-digit scoring this season.

Born has averaged 17.0 points per game in league games this season and ranks fourth in the MVC in total points scored (484) and fourth in overall average (also 17.9 points per game).

Born’s 10 highest scoring games of his career have all been this season.

30 points at Drake (February 1)

30 points vs. Northern Illinois (November 26)

29 points vs. Evansville (Dec 3)

27 points vs. Southern Illinois (January 7)

27 points vs. Towson (December 17)

27 points vs. Toledo (Dec 6)

25 points in the state of Illinois (December 31)

23 points vs. Missouri State (December 28)

23 points vs. Murray State (January 10)

22 points at Bradley (November 30)

Anderson’s 10 double-doubles lead the MVC and rank 28th in the nation. He also leads the league in rebounds per game (8.9) and defensive rebounds per game (6.7). Anderson’s best 240 total rebounds this season is 29th in the nation. The Eldridge, Iowa native entered the season averaging 1.9 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.

Seven freshmen in the MVC this season have scored more than 150 points in their first season on floor, including three Panthers in Michael Duax (260 points), Trey Campbell (207 points) and Landon Wolf (193 points).

Collectively, the Panthers lead the nation in points per game scored by in-state players, as Iowa players have racked up 68.7 points per game.

The Panthers have averaged 15.1 personal fouls per game, the third fewest in MVC this year. As a result, UNI also averages 17.1 free throw attempts per game, ranking fifth in the conference.

Head coach Ben Jacobson can surpass former Creighton coach Dana Altman as the second-winning coach in MVC history in conference-only games with a win. Both Jacobson and Altman have won 182 league games. Former Oklahoma State coach Henry P. Iba won 187 games against conference opponents from 1934-70.

THE STATE OF MISSOURI BEERT

The Bears enter Saturday’s game after a 10-point loss at Bradley on Wednesday night, 64-54. Missouri State trailed by 12 points in the first five minutes of the game, then by as much as 18 points later in the second half as Bradley’s defense held the Bears to 33% off the floor. Donovan Clay led Missouri State with 16 points, while Alston Mason scored 14 points. Chance Moore added 11 points, while NJ Benson scored a career-high 12 rebounds off the bench.

Known for their depth this season, the Bears lead the MVC with 23.2 points off the bench and their ability to rebound the ball offensively. Missouri State leads the league with 11.2 offensive boards per game.

Clay leads MSU with 11.6 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 5.6 rebounds, with Chance Moore averaging 11.2 points per game with 44 three-pointers made this season (35.5%). Jonathan Mogbo has been a defensive anchor for the Bears with a team-high 36 steals and 29 blocked shots on the year.

Like the Panthers this season, Missouri State struggles at the free throw line, recording a league-worst 62.7% scoring from the charity line.

The Bears have combined for 65.1 points per game, but are 1-4 this season if they score 60 or fewer points in a game.