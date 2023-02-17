



February 17, 2023 | 6:26 a.m. IST 3 Nodal Officers for Games appointed Team Herald PANJIM: The Goa Olympic Association (GOA) has today submitted the names of three Nodal Officers for the 37th National Games in Goa to the Minister of Sports, Govind Gaude, for approval. The names proposed are Vero Nunes, President of Goa Table Tennis Association, Rajendra Goudinho, Ex-Secretary of Goa State Tennis Association and Sandeep Heble, Secretary of Goa Badminton Association. The names are expected to be approved as they have been approved by the Goa Olympic Association President, Union Minister Shripad Naik after inviting nominations by Secretary Gurudatta Bhakta. Their appointments should be just a formality. The work of the Nodal Officers will be to coordinate with the National Games Secretariat currently operating from the Secretariat in Porvorim and the SAG for the smooth organization of the Games. The office will have a Chief Executive Officer, yet to be appointed, and the Joint CEO, Geeta Nagvekar, the executive director of SAG. The recruitment process is expected to start shortly when the National Games Secretariat moves to a large office outside the Secretariat complex to facilitate its work, which will also house Khelo India and SAI with a view to hosting the Games in October- November. “I am delighted to be considered for the position of Nodal Officer,” said Vero, the face of table tennis in Goa, whose main job would be to provide coordination. Vero has extensive and varied organizational experience as he has been involved in the Lusofonia Games in the past as well as several world and Asia level table tennis events. He will also be heavily involved in the upcoming World Table Tennis (WTT) event to be held later this month in Taleigao, which will see the top 48 men and top 48 female players in the world compete. It is held in conjunction with the Table Tennis Federation of India and Goa Table Tennis Association. Vero is known for his fiscal discipline and had raised questions about the excess number of rooms booked during the last Lusofonia Games held in Goa, which resulted in a loss of about Rs 2 to 3 crores to the government due to wrong booking dates. Rajendra Goudinho, the second Nodal Officer, emphasized the need to get everyone on the same page in order to leave nothing to chance in terms of organisation. “We have to work together as one unit,” Rajendra added. The well-known Sandeep Heble, who is the third Nodal Officer, pointed out that such opportunities come only once in a lifetime and you have to give your best for the total success of the Games. “I will commit and do justice to the great task entrusted to me for the one-point program – total success,” noted Sandeep, who is part of the GOA family.

