No. 8 Women’s Lacrosse Hosts Georgetown in Home Opener





PISCATAWAY No. 8Rutgers women’s lacrosse (2-0) hosts Georgetown (1-1) for Saturday’s home opener at SHI Stadium. The first draw is scheduled for 1pm and will be streamed on Big Ten Plus. Admission and parking for all home games is free. Fans planning to park must register their vehicles through the university this link. Visitors only need to register their vehicle once for the entire season. Parking for 2023 home games is in the Scarlet Lot outside the west entrance of SHI Stadium. Saturday’s game is also the program’s Morgan’s Message game. Morgan’s Message strives to remove the stigma surrounding mental health within the student-athlete community and to equalize the treatment of physical and mental health in athletics. Fans can find more information on Morgan’s Message here. The Scarlet Knights recorded an 11-5 win at Monmouth on Wednesday to move to 2-0 this season. Senior Cassidy Spilis scored a game-high four goals, as RU’s defense shutout the Hawks in the second half.

scored a game-high four goals, as RU’s defense shutout the Hawks in the second half. The Rutgers defense recorded another dominant performance, forcing Monmouth to 28 turnovers and allowing single-digit goals for the second consecutive game. Rutgers allowed just five shots in the second half, as eight Scarlet Knights forced at least one turnover. junior goalkeeper Sophia Cardello earned her second win thanks to eight saves. Spilis’ four goals put her at 150 for her career, as she became only the fourth student-athlete in the program’s history to surpass 150.

On the defensive side, classmate Megan Ball generated a game-high seven turnovers to surpass 100 for her career. Ball has scored just five times to pass Kristen Checksfield (2000-2003) for the program record. Ball was named IWLCA National Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. She became the first Scarlet Knight to earn IWLCA Defensive Player of the Week laurels in program history and the first IWLCA Weekly winner since classmate Cassidy Spilis earned offensive honors in 2021. Her weekly Big Ten Defensive award is the fourth of her career. Ball racked up an impressive statistic in Sunday’s come-from-behind win over No. 19 Jacksonville with 10 tie checks, five ground balls and four turnovers caused. The four turnovers caused marked the 17th time Ball has caused three or more turnovers in a game during her collegiate career. Megan Ball is five revenues away from passing Kristin Checksfield (2000-03) for the most in program history.

is five revenues away from passing Kristin Checksfield (2000-03) for the most in program history. Megan ball is eight ties away from passing Cathy Pecha (1982-83) for most in program history.

is eight ties away from passing Cathy Pecha (1982-83) for most in program history. Cassidy Spilis is eight ground balls away from 100 for her career.

is eight ground balls away from 100 for her career. Marine Hartshorn is 10 goals away from 100 for her career.

is 10 goals away from 100 for her career. Jenna Byrne is 10 points off 100 for her career. The Hoyas are 1-1 this season after losing to Towson, 13-12, on Sunday in Washington DC. Georgetown opened the season with an 18-5 victory over American last Saturday.

The Hoyas finished 9-9 last season and advanced to the Big East Semifinals.

Rutgers is 4-21 all-time against Georgetown. Rutgers defeated the Hoyas, 17-16, last season RU’s first over Georgetown since 1999. Rutgers will travel to the Army in West Point, New York, on Saturday, February 25.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scarletknights.com/news/2023/2/17/womens-lacrosse-no-8-womens-lacrosse-hosts-georgetown-in-home-opener.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos