



Northampton Town and the Northampton Town Community Trust join International Sports Goods Retailer Decathlon to celebrate staff’s efforts in supporting a full month of physical activity in the workplace. Decathlon, who have supported the Northampton Town Community Trust for the past 12 months, again this year took part in Red January, a nationwide movement for mental wellbeing, led by the community, for the community. Decathlon is the world’s largest sports retailer, with more than 1,697 stores in 60 countries. The company manages the research, design, production, logistics and distribution of its products in-house; partners with global suppliers; and sells their own brands direct to consumers in branded high-ticket stores, with one of their main warehouses in the UK based in Northampton. Throughout the day, staff participated in ongoing activities such as table tennis, rowing, basketball, soccer and an on-site running track. This was built into their work day where teams were rotated by their team manager. More than 100 staff members took part in the series of sporting activities. The magazine collected more than 85,000 active minutes during the month of January to raise awareness for mental health. In the afternoon, Cobblers defender Ryan Haynes and Northampton Town Community Trust Business Development Manager Damon Fox joined the staff to watch them take part in activities with Ryan signing some programs and being part of photos with the staff participating at the time. Ryan was also given a tour of the 32,425 square foot site to see how they operate, processing 3,000 orders a day and shipping between 50 and 60,000 items to the various Decathlon stores. Ryan was also shown an emphasis on employee well-being for positive productivity, as well as their focus on sustainability. Damon then competed in the 500m sprint rowing, running and penalties on their soccer field. Decathlon’s Department & Duty Manager Adam Steel said: “Red January is such an important initiative for us. Of course, sport is deeply ingrained in our culture as a company, so it’s fantastic to use the fun of sport to raise awareness of and improve our mental health. The support of Northampton Town Football Club, a pillar of our community, is invaluable.” Damon Fox added: “We’ve always known that Decathlon are very keen to support the health and wellbeing of their staff across their site, but this initiative is inspiring them to find physical activity they can continue on their own to emphasize the importance of taking care of your own mental health.” Health and support a good cause at the same time.” To learn more about Red January and NTFC Community Trust programs that support mental health and wellness, visit ntfccommunity.co.uk/wellbeinginsport

