Baseball selected fourth in Ivy League Preseason Poll





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Harvard University baseball was selected to finish fourth in the 2023 Ivy League Baseball Preseason Media Poll, the Ivy League conference office announced Friday afternoon. The Crimson gained a total of 75 points to land in the top half of the eight-team poll. Columbia took first place with 124 points and 12 votes for first place. Penn (113 points, three votes for first place) and Dartmouth (91 points, one vote for first place) claimed second and third spots. Yale (68 points), Brown (45), Princeton (31) and Cornell (29) rounded out fifth through eighth spots in the poll. Harvard is bringing back its full offensive lineup from the 2022 season. The first baseman is also in that group Logans Well done (.355 average, 16 doubles, eight home runs, 44 RBIs), third baseman Will Jacobsen (.327 average, 48 hits, three home runs, 19 RBIs) and left fielder Chris Snopek (.323 average, 50 hits, 22 RBIs) as players who hit above .300 last spring. The Crimson welcomes its top five pitchers by ERA, inclusive Jay driver (1.91 ERA, 45 strikeouts in 28.1 innings, four saves), Chris Clark (3.08 ERA, 47 strikeouts in 38.0 innings), Uday Narottam (4.57 ERA), Will Jacobsen (5.28 ERA), and Sean Matson (5.31 ERA, 49 strikeouts in 42.1 innings). Harvard returns all five student-athletes who earned All-Ivy in 2022. That group includes relief pitcher Jay driver starting pitcher Chris Clark second baseman George Cooper first baseman Logans Well done and third baseman Will Jacobsen . The Crimson opens the 2023 season with a four-game neutral-site series against Pittsburgh February 24-26 at the Snowbird Baseball Classic in Port Charlotte, Florida. The season opener is scheduled for Friday, February 24 at 1 p.m 2023 Ivy League Baseball Preseason Poll (first place votes) 1. Colombia 124 (12)

2. Pont 113 (3)

3. Dartmouth 91 (1)

Harvard 75 5. Yale 68

6. Brown 45

7. Princeton 31

8. Cornell 29

