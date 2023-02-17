Sports
Wade Phillips is back in football with the Houston Roughnecks
ARLINGTON, Texas – At one of the Houston Roughnecks’ first team meetings in January following the launch of the revived XFL, a new, yet familiar face addressed his players.
Wade Phillips, who despite his 75 is still proudly known as the Son of Bum, a nod to his Stetson sporting father, a Texas icon who took the Houston Oilers to the brink of a Super Bowl title in the 1970s , is a head coach again after wondering if he would ever get another chance to coach.
Phillips spoke to his new team in a large conference room beneath Choctaw Stadium, a ballpark formerly home to the Texas Rangers, a short walk from AT&T Stadium, home of one of Phillips’ old teams, the Dallas Cowboys.
When he got up to speak, with all the players, coaches and support staff present, an aide said the room was completely silent, with each player “locked in” on Phillips, notepads or iPads in hand.
He told the team that he believed in the XFL’s motto, “where dreams meet opportunity”. But they weren’t just reserved for the players. It was also personal for him.
“Coach Wade is a Houston legend. He’s turning all the gears,” said Alex Myres, a Roughnecks defensive back and native of Houston who played at the University of Houston. “When he came in and told everyone this was a great opportunity for him too, it put a lot of things into perspective for me and for a lot of guys. It was time to go then. Everyone understood why we’re all here.”
Phillips had not coached since being fired by the Los Angeles Rams in January 2020, and said he was open to all opportunities. For this one to come about 90 miles from where he grew up in Southeast Texas — where he later played linebacker at the University of Houston, then was an assistant to his father in the greatest era of Houston’s professional football history — it’s even sweeter. And it doesn’t hurt that the Roughnecks wear blue and red with an oil derrick on their jerseys, just like Bum’s team.
“Houston’s home,” Phillips said. “Being with the University of Houston, then the Oilers, then the Texans, and now the Roughnecks… throws me into the thornbush, you know? It surprises me. But it shouldn’t surprise me. I I’m with every team in every league.”
Phillips’ coaching career spans more than 40 years. He was the defensive coordinator for eight NFL teams and coached in two Super Bowls. He won 56% of his games as head coach, including three full-time jobs at Buffalo, Denver, and Dallas and interim jobs in New Orleans, Atlanta, and Houston. He worked for Marv Levy (born 1925) and Sean McVay (born 1986), with Buddy Ryan, Marty Schottenheimer, Dan Reeves and Gary Kubiak in between. He has coached 20 top-10 defenses, 30 Pro Bowlers, five Defensive Players of the Year, and two Defensive Rookies of the Year.
So it hurt when even the teams in his hometown overlooked him until the XFL came along. Phillips had been passed over by the NFL and USFL’s Texans, who returned the previous year, despite a Houston Gamblers team needing a new coaching staff. But, as he told the players, this came as a surprise to him as well.
“I didn’t think I’d be a head coach anywhere,” he said. “I thought maybe the USFL would give me a chance, but I’m glad they didn’t because I think this is a better league. No one wants to see the Houston Gamblers play against the New Jersey Generals in Birmingham. Who’s coming in that game Your home team is at least playing at home.
“And I would have loved to go back to the Texans because they were so bad. I was there before [as defensive coordinator under Kubiak] when they were bad and we flipped it pretty good.
After four decades as a coach, Phillips knows the game of numbers, and he’s sure he knows why he hasn’t been given a chance until now.
“Whatever you say, age is an issue, in any profession,” Phillips said. “Once they think you’re old enough, they want the young fellow.”
When the XFL restarts with eight teams playing 10 regular season games — the Roughnecks begin their season Saturday at home against the Orlando Guardians (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, FX, ESPN+), Phillips will return full-time for the first time since 2010. head coach.
Like his players, he has something to prove.
PHILLIPS’ COACHING STAFF is an interesting mix of experience and youth. His offensive coordinator is 33-year-old AJ Smith, who first impressed Phillips when they met at the Angelo Clinic in Texas when Smith was 20 and asked Phillips’ opinion on how to attack certain defenses. He has since been a high school and college assistant, coaching wide receivers under June Jones, who was the Roughnecks’ head coach in 2020 before the league shut down operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Roughnecks’ defensive coordinator Brian Stewart is a veteran of both the NFL and college. There are lifers like 67-year-old Bill Johnston, a defensive line coach who won a Super Bowl in 2009 with the Saints and a national championship with LSU in 2019, as opposed to offensive line coach Andre Gurode, the former Pro Bowl center who played for Phillips in Dallas and has his first full-time coaching job.
But one name stands out: wide receivers coach Payton Pardee, the 26-year-old grandson of Jack Pardee, who coached the Houston Gamblers in the original USFL in 1984, at the University of Houston, where he coached Andre Ware. to a Heisman Trophy — and the Houston Oilers, when Warren Moon lit up scoreboards.
Pardee, who played at the University of Houston from 2015 to 2018, is still in the early stages of his coaching career, working at Texas A&M-Commerce for three years before getting a call from Phillips, which he described as surreal.
“It means everything to me,” Pardee said. “A big dream of mine has always been to coach in the city of Houston. Coach Wade obviously had that opportunity. I grew up with the Oilers and the Gamblers, even though they were done at the time, because my grandpa coached for everyone . three teams in the city. And being able to work for Coach Wade is incredible, because you learn so much. Everyone in Texas knows him. My grandfather knew him really well. So that was very special to me.”
Pardee said what’s even more poignant is that he’s part of Smith’s offensive staff that is heavily influenced by the Run and Shoot, the same high-pass scheme that launched his grandfather into the mainstream.
“This is an opportunity to show that this system can still be successful because most of its success was in its heyday, mid to late ’80s and early ’90s and then with June Jones in the early 2000s,” Pardee said. “So there are a few different layers.”
Pardee said the plan is a hybrid that also includes Air Raid elements, but after Mike Leach’s death in December, Phillips says he has his own nomenclature for it.
“I now call it the Mike Leach attack,” he said. “No offense to that [Air Raid inventor Hal] Mama and those boys, but it’s a tribute to Mike, so we’re going to call it the Leach Attack here.”
Phillips, who was part of the “Luv Ya Blue” hysteria that swept Houston in Bum’s era, knows the city will be behind a winner if he can get the Roughnecks off to a good start. He’s back on UH’s campus, playing at the 40,000-seat TDECU stadium that opened in 2014. He thinks that a thrilling attack combined with his defense can get fans behind him.
“The Texans have struggled, so to have a professional football team win in Houston, we know what it’s like when they win,” he said. “We like to get that feeling. I mean, it’s coaching in my hometown. It doesn’t get any better than that. I’m just worried about trying to play well and try to represent our city and even Texas.”
PHILLIPS HAS BEEN impressed with the attitude of the XFL players he has worked with. He said there is no ego and a lot of hunger to get another chance at football. He had the same experience after playing linebacker in college, leaving Houston as the Cougars’ career leader in assisted tackles in 1968—a record that stood until 2011.
Still, he knew he wasn’t good enough to play in the NFL, so he looked for a way to stay involved through coaching. He wants his players to know that too, that their football lives don’t have to end with their playing days. For example, Phillips’ son Wes played arena football after his college career at UTEP and is now the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator,
“Sometimes you’re not ready to play,” said Phillips. “Some of them are 24, 25, 26 years old. Maybe they got a chance but got injured and they feel like they can still make it. Maybe they’ll make it, maybe they won’t. But they’re great players to play with.” coach. They all want to listen and try to learn how to get better.”
Wide receiver Nick Holley said the team understands the amount of knowledge and history Phillips brings to their locker room.
“He comes to meetings every day with a lot of energy,” Holley said. “We all feed on that. Whatever happens, Coach Wade will go as far as he wants. That’s the type of man he is.’
And he brings instant credibility to a league looking to draw fans into football hot spots.
With the Arlington Renegades coached by Bob Stoops and the San Antonio Brahmas coached by Hines Ward, the XFL hopes fans will embrace the intrastate battles much like the NBA’s Texas Triangle.
“There will be rivalry. We’ll play each other twice. So it’s going to be fun. Stoops wants whoever wins the Texas title to get a box of cigars,” Phillips said, laughing. ‘I don’t smoke cigars. I think that’s his deal. I don’t want cigars. They can keep it.’
Phillips is all in on what will probably be his last outing as head coach, thankful for a chance regardless of the league.
“It’s different, but it’s the same,” Phillips said. “It’s coaching, teaching them the fundamentals and improving, all those things you’ve always done. And we’re leading the Phillips 3-4 defense, so that hasn’t changed.”
The Run and Shoot, a lightning-fast defense that terrorizes quarterbacks, Texas rivalries, Bum’s son and Jack’s grandson? It’s almost as if the XFL knows there’s a group of Houstonians who have never felt the same since the Oilers left in 1997 and are overflowing with nostalgia.
“It feels like home for a lot of people who are in Houston,” Myres said. “A lot of people see the logo as the Houston Oilers, and I think that speaks volumes for the City of Houston to figure it out. We need to get out there and perform and bring wins to the City of Houston, but I think that’s one thing that we can definitely do. And then it will give the fans something to get behind.”
