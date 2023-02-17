Black History Month spotlight: Damion McLean





During Black History Month, App State Athletics highlights some of the accomplishments and perspectives of coaches, administrators, and staff who serve as role models for our student-athletes. Today we hear from Damion McLean , an App State track and field alum who now helms the program as the Director of Track & Field/Cross Country. McLean remains in the App State’s all-time list, ranking third in the men’s outdoor long jump (7.64 m (25′ 1″)) and seventh in the men’s indoor long jump (7.49 m (24′ 7″) “)). This year marks McLean’s 20th year at App State. Q: Describe your role within App State Athletics. McLean: My role is Director of Track and Field and Cross Country. However, my focus is to be a role model for all athletes/individuals who come through this department. I strive to be someone they can identify with and feel comfortable talking to. Q: Why is celebrating BlackHistory important to you? McLean: It’s more than a month than most people think. It is daily fare for me. As an educator, it is my duty to teach everyone around me about us, because most of them don’t understand. To me, you can’t have American history without BlackHistory. BlackHistory is important to me because it’s not just my history, but our entire history. It is part of the foundation of this country and extends beyond the month of February. Question: Is there a character in BlackHistory whose story particularly appeals to you? McLean: There isn’t one specific story because each of us brings something different from individual life experiences for the next generation to learn from. Some of the best mentors are the ones we’ve never heard of. For example, I learned a lot from my grandfather over the years and listened to the stories he went through and what he went through. Those stories offered lessons of hope, strength, respect, and values ​​that we must instill in the future. Question: How do you share BlackHistory with App State student-athletes and/or staff? McLean: As mentioned earlier, from the lessons and stories passed down to me. It’s easy for everyone to learn with social media, but there’s also value in personal stories and shared experiences. Q: Why is it important to have representation in athletics? McLean: It’s extremely important to have representation as coaches, administrators and support staff as diversity is key. When potential athletes come to visit, it is important that they see themselves reflected in the university and that diversity of employees is important. Q: What is the biggest piece of advice you would give someone looking for a career in college athletics? McLean: Always be yourself, whatever position you’re in and whatever institution you work for.

