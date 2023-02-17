Softball Preview: Spiro Classic – UNC Wilmington Athletics





WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW softball team heads out for the first time this season to play a pair of doubleheaders this weekend against UNC Greensboro and Morehead State at UNCG Softball Stadium. – The UNCW softball team heads out for the first time this season to play a pair of doubleheaders this weekend against UNC Greensboro and Morehead State at UNCG Softball Stadium. The Seahawks clash with the Eagles and Spartans in the Spiro Classic, a two-day tournament hosted by UNCG. UNCW (2-3) kicks off its weekend at UNCG (3-2) on Saturday at 2:30 PM, followed by a first pitch at 5 PM against Morehead State (2-0). The Seahawks return to the plate with an 11 a.m. game against Morehead State on Sunday and wrap up the weekend against the Spartans at 4 p.m. Both games vs. UNCG will be streamed on ESPN+ while UNCW’s Sunday game vs. Morehead State can be viewed on FloSoftball. Live stats will be available all weekend at UNCWStats.com. Access to the Spiro Classic is free. Fans are invited to bring food and beverages from outside to UNCG Softball Stadium as concessions are not available. The Seahawks, led by Colonial Athletic Association Softball Player of the Week Janel Gamache continued their season after winning two of five games in the season-opening tournament at Boseman Field last weekend. UNCW split its opening twinbill on Thursday, February 9 in a rally against Purdue Fort Wayne before No. 11 Virginia Tech handed the Seahawks their first loss of 2023. The pattern continued the next day as the UNCW split its second doubleheader of the weekend. The Seahawks ended the weekend on Saturday-afternoon with a 9-1 loss to East Carolina in five innings. PLAYERS TO WATCH UNCW | Janel Gamache P/1B, Gr. Gamache earned CAA Softball Player of the Week honors to start the season after hitting .400 (4-for-10) last weekend with a double, triple and a home run with three walks and two runs batted in remaining. The 5-11 pitcher/infielder finished the tournament with a four-game hitting streak and scored two runs. The graduate student also pitched her third career shutout against Purdue Fort Wayne. The complete game gem, the fourth of Gamache’s career, against the Mastodons represented her second career two-hitter. Morehead State | Madeline Gailor, OR, Sr. Gailor started all 35 games last season to lead the Eagles. The senior outfielder batted .275 with six runs, five doubles, 18 RBI and 33 bases. Gailor finished the 2022 season with a .324 slugging percentage and a .315 on-base percentage. The product from Louisville, Ky., ranked eighth in the Ohio Valley Conference with 12 stolen bases. UNCG | Delaney Cumbie, C/IF, 5th Cumbie batted .562 to help the Spartans win three of five games at the FGCU Kickoff Classic, earning the season’s first Southern Conference Softball Player of the Week. The Spartan’s fifth-year catcher went 3-for-4, including a solo home run and two doubles, as UNCG defeated Binghamton 10-1 in five innings to end the weekend. UNCW returns to Boseman Field the following weekend for a three-day tournament. UNCW will host Appalachian State, Eastern Kentucky and Georgetown for a five-game weekend in the port city beginning Friday, February 24. WEEKEND SCHEDULE Saturday February 18 Morehead State vs. UNCG | afternoon | ESPN+

UNCW vs. UNCG| 2:30 pm | ESPN+

UNCW against the State of Morehead | 5 p.m Sunday February 19 Morehead state vs. UNCW | 11 am | FloSoftball

Morehead State vs. UNCG | 1:30 pm | ESPN+

UNCW against UNCG| 4pm | ESPN+

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uncwsports.com/news/2023/2/17/softball-preview-spiro-classic.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos