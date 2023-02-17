Gymnastics competes on Kent State Sunday

MUNCIE, Ind. – – The Ball State gymnastics program will get its first look at the 2023 Mid-American Conference Championship floor this weekend, when it travels to Kent State for a 1 p.m. competition double Sunday.

The Golden Flashes Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center will be the site of the 2023 Championships, to be held on Saturday, March 18.

However, this weekend’s encounter will pit the top two teams in the league against each other based on the current average score. The Cardinals enter the week ranked 32nd nationally with a grade point average of 195,683, while the Golden Flashes rank 36th with 195,395.

Fans unable to attend on Sunday can also follow the action from home with:

Live results:http://sidearmstats.com/kent/gymnastics/ksubsu021923.htm

BoxCast Live Video:https://boxcast.tv/view/kent-state-gymnastics-vs-ball-state-21923-g6nkhcsgnucvkikvzxqw

To learn more about the squad, here are some highlights from the season so far:

BREAKING RECORDS AT THE TENNESSEE COLLEGIATE CLASSIC:

– The Ball State gymnastics team broke three team records at the Tennessee Collegiate Classic (January 20). The encounter began with the Cardinals tallying five scores of 9,800 or higher en route to onerecord jump team score of 49.250 Two events later, the Cardinals tallied five more scores of 9.800 or higher in onerecord team score of 49,350 Combined with scores of 49.125 on bars and 48.825 on floor, Ball State finished the game with aprogram record team score of 196,550.

– Overall, Ball State had a program-record seven individual scores of 9.900 or higher in the game. 6, 2021, in an Eastern Michigan quad and March 3, 2021, in a home quad.

– Individually, señor Megan Teter set the program record to bars at 9,950; junior Suki Pfister tied the program record on floor at 9.950; seniors Taylor Waldo And Grace Evans tied the program record on beam with 9,925.

MORE RECORD NEWS:

– Senior Taylor Waldo and sophomores Grace Sumner would add two more 9.925 scores on beam at the Ball State Quad (Jan. 29), while Waldo and senior Lauren Volpe hit the target in the come-from-behind win over Northern Illinois (February 12) to give Ball State a record six event goals so far this season

– In the 10 years of the program under the current head coach Joanna Saleem Ball State has tallied the 19 best team scores in program history. In fact, of Ball State’s 24 scores of 195,450 or higher, 22 have been achieved by Saleem’s teams.

– In addition, Saleem’s teams hold the event records on vault (49.250), beam (49.350), and floor (49.500), along with the second best score in program history on bars (49.250).

– All 27 entries in the vault record book are held by Saleem’s teams, as well as 15 of 20 scores on beam, 15 of 21 scores on floor, and 14 of 20 scores on beam.

STRONG WEIGHT LOSS:

– Ball State’s best event so far this season was vault, with the Cardinals ranked first in the MAC and 22nd nationally with an average vault score of 49.046.

Ball State’s program-record jump score of 49.250 set at the Tennessee Collegiate Classic (Jan. 20) is also the best in the MAC so far this season and is the 21st best team score in the nation.

PFISTER LEADS THE WAY:

– Suki Pfister has picked up where she left off last season and ranked first in the MAC with an average score of 9.875 on vault.

– Pfister started with a third-place finish in the Florida quad meeting (January 6) with a 9.875. She followed with back-to-back 9.900s in the quad meeting at Rutgers (January 14) and at the Tennessee Collegiate Classic (January 20).

– She would add the MAC’s best jump of the season to date in the Ball State Quad (Jan. 29), with a score of 9.925.

– No other student-athlete in the league scores higher than 9.825, with teammates Victoria Henry (9,825) and Hannah Ruthberg (9,813) second and third respectively in the MAC.

PFISTER ALSO SHINE ON THE FLOOR:

– Suki Pfister also posted five brilliant performances on floor this season, including tying the program record with a score of 9.950 at the Tennessee Collegiate Classic (Jan. 20).

– Pfister’s 9.950 tie score as the second best in the league on floor so far this season.

MORE ABOUT HENRY:

– Victoria Henry has competed in the all-around in all six games so far this season, the first six all-around appearances of her collegiate career. , with a 9.925 on floor, a 9.875 on vault and 9.775s on beam and bars for a score of 39.350.

— She followed with the fourth-best score in program history in the January 22 double win over Eastern Michigan, earning a 39.325. The effort included 9.875 seconds on bars and floor, a 9.825 on vault and a 9.750 on beam.

— She also recorded what now ranks as the 15th best all-around score in program history with a 39.175 at the Rutgers January Quad (January 14).

RUTHBERG SOLID ALLROUND ALSO:

– Hannah Ruthberg continued her all-around assault for the record book at the Ball State Quad (January 29), earning the seventh best score in program history with 39.275.

– The effort was led by a career best score of 9.875 on beam, along with scores of 9.825 on bars, 9.800 on floor and 9.775 on vault.

Overall, Ruthberg has three of the top 10 all-around scores in program history, with her career best score of 39.325 at West Virginia (March 6, 2022) being fourth best.

HIGH SCORE:

– Overall, the Cardinals tallied 72 scores of 9,800 or higher this season. 24 of those performances came on the floor, including a 9,950 from Suki Pfister 9,925s onwards Victoria Henry And Zoe Middleton and a 9,900 through Megan Teter .

– Ball State added 20 scores of 9.800-or-better on vault, accelerated by a 9.925, along with a pair of 9.900s, by Suki Pfister .

– The Cardinals also have 16 scores of 9,800-or-better on beam and 12 on bars this season Megan Teter program record score of 9.950 leads the team on bars, while Taylor Waldo , Grace Evans , Grace Sumner And Lauren Volpe all tied the program record on bar with 9,925. In fact, Waldo has hit the mark in three of the last four encounters.

FIRST YEAR IMPACT:

– Freshmen Zoe Middleton immediately found a home in the Ball State lineup, appearing in three events in each of the first six meetings of the season. Her best encounter to date came last Sunday against Northern Illinois when she scored a 9.925 on floor, a 9.800 on vault and a 9.800 on bars. She also scored a 9.800 on vault at the Tennessee Collegiate Classic (January 20)

– By Zoe Middleton 18 routines this season, 17 of her scores count towards Ball State’s team total.

– Zoe Middleton also scored a 9.800 in an exhibition on beam vs. Northern Illinois (Nov. 12). Had that score been in the league, she would have had an overall score of 39.235, which would have been tied for fourth in program history.

MORE OF THE NEWBIES:

– Native to Florida karah vargo made her collegiate debut in her home state, scoring a 9.650 on vault.

– Leah White made her first appearance in the competitive lineup on vault at the Rutgers January Quad (Jan. 14) and has since competed on the apparatus with a career-best 9.775 at Eastern Michigan (Jan. 22) and against Northern Illinois (Feb. 12) .

BEAM VOLPE UP:

– Ball State’s only fifth-year senior, Lauren Volpe recorded a career-best beam score of 9,925 in last Sunday’s win over Northern Illinois (Feb. 12), helping the Cardinals finish the game with the second-best team score in program history of 49,300.

– In fact, Volpe is one of three current Ball State gymnasts to have a countable score in all five of the top team ball marks in program history, along with Hannah Ruthberg And Grace Sumner .

WHERE THEY ARE IN THE WEEK:

– Ball State enters the weekend ranked 32nd nationally with an average score of 195.683 according to the Road To Nationals rankings. BSU’s best event is vault, with the team ranked 22nd nationally with an average score of 49.046.

– Kent State enters the weekend ranked 36th nationally with an average score of 195.395. The Golden Flashes’ best event is floor, in which they rank 18th with an average of 49.260.