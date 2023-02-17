Celebrating Black History Month – NCAA.org





NCAA national office namesake chambers Several meeting rooms and exhibits have been set up at the NCAA’s national office in Indianapolis to recognize the achievements and contributions of Black and African Americans. James Frank room Named for a true visionary of college athletics who served as a student-athlete, coach, educator, college president, Southwestern Athletic Conference commissioner for 15 years, and the NCAA’s first African-American membership president. During his 10 years as president of Lincoln, Missouri, Frank served a two-year term (1981-83) as NCAA membership president under Executive Director Walter Byers. Together, Frank and Byers integrated women’s athletics into the NCAA and founded the Minority Opportunities and Interests Committee, a group dedicated to giving diversity a greater voice in association policy-making. Althea Gibson room Named for the pioneer who paved the way for women and minorities in athletics. Gibson became the first African-American athlete to win a professional Grand Slam tennis tournament, the French singles championship in 1956, and later became the first black champion at Wimbledon. Winner of 56 national and international singles and doubles titles, including five Grand Slam titles, the Florida A&M graduate retired from tennis and later became the first African-American woman to participate in the Ladies Professional Golf Association tour in 1964. Gibson became the first woman to receive the Theodore Roosevelt Award, the NCAA’s most prestigious award in 1991. Jesse Owens room Named for arguably the greatest track and field athlete of all time, who was a four-time gold medalist in the 1936 Olympics and an eight-time NCAA champion. Owens also set three world records and tied another in less than an hour at the 1935 track and field championships for the Western Conference, the predecessor of the Big Ten. The performance is widely regarded as the best 45 minutes in all sports.

