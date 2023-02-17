Men’s Basketball hosts Ball State Saturday





KALAMAZOO, Mich. The Western Michigan men’s basketball team is back home Saturday afternoon hosting Ball State. Saturday will see a basketball doubleheader at the University Arena, with the WMU women facing Bowling Green at noon, followed by the men’s team taking on Ball State at 2:30 p.m. GAME INFO matchup:West Michigan (6-20, 2-11MAC) vs. BallState (19-7, 10-3MAC) Date Time:Saturday, February 18 at 2:30 p.m Site:University Arena (Kalamazoo, Michigan) Tickets:wmubroncos.com/tickets Video:ESPN3 Radio:Bronco Media Network Live Stats:StatBroadcast OPENING TIP Western Michigan continues its Saturday afternoon home run as it welcomes Ball State to the University Arena.

The Broncos lost 82-58 to Kent State on Tuesday night.

Lamar Norman Jr. led Western Michigan in scoring with 17 points while Tray Maddox Jr. chipped in 10 points.

The Broncos enter the weekend atop the MAC in both rebound margin (+4.8) and offensive rebound (12.3).

WMU is 36th in the country in rebounding margin and 29th in offensive rebounding.

Saturday marks the 139th meeting between Western Michigan and Ball State.

The Cardinals lead the series 71-67 and have won seven of the last eight.

Ball State defeated the Broncos 71-70 at Worthen Arena on January 17. SATURDAY DOUBLE HEADER Saturday is the fourth and final men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader of the season at the University Arena. The WMU women tip against Bowling Green at noon, while the men face Ball State at 2:30 p.m. LAST TIME OFF The Broncos come into the University Arena on Tuesday after an 82-58 loss to Kent State. Lamar Norman Jr. posted 17 points to lead the Broncos while Tray Maddox Jr. added 10. BLOCK PARTY As a team, Western Michigan set another season high on Tuesday with six blocked shots against the Golden Flashes. Showing the way to the Broncos was Titus Wright who scored four career rejections. WMU vs BSU Saturday marks the 139th meeting between Western Michigan and Ball State. The Cardinals lead the series 71-67 and have won seven of their last eight games. These two teams met on January 17 at Worthen Arena, where BSU won 71-70. EXPLORING THE CARDINALS Ball State enters Saturday’s game on a six-game winning streak and clinched a spot in the MAC tournament with Tuesday’s victory over NIU. The Cardinals lead the MAC and rank third nationally in free throw attempts per game (24.7), led by Payton Sparks, whose league-leading 191 free throw attempts rank eighth in the nation. BSU also tops the league with a three-point percentage of 38.0 percent, the 17th best percentage in the nation. WHEN WE LAST MET Ball State defeated WMU, 71-70, in the first meeting between the two on January 17 in Muncie. The Broncos had a few chances to win it on the last possession of the game, but couldn’t get either drop attempt. Lamar Norman Jr. had his third 30+ point game of the season and led Western Michigan with 31 points. In the loss, WMU tied a one-game program record for free throws made without a miss, as it went a perfect 17-for-17 from the line for the night. CLEAN THE GLASS After being ranked at the bottom of the MAC in rebounding a season ago, Western Michigan turned things around to lead the league in rebounding margin (+4.8) and offensive rebounding (12.3), as well as third place in the MAC in overall rebounding (37.1). Nationally, the Broncos currently rank 36th in rebounding margin, 29th in offensive rebounding, and 64th in overall rebounding. MAKE HIS MARK

Markese Hastings ranks second in the MAC in total rebounds (248, 27th nationally), rebounds per game (9.5, 21st), and defensive rebounds per game (6.7, 22nd). Hastings owns seven double-digit rebounding games this season, the second most in the league. SCORIN’ NORMAN

Lamar Norman Jr. Tuesday led Western Michigan with 17 points, making it 51 double-digit scoring attempts in his 55 career games as a Bronco. The senior has led WMU in scoring 39 times during his two seasons in the Brown & Gold, and on February 7 in Miami, became the 45th player to score 1,000 career points in Western Michigan. THE WRIGHT STUFF junior center Titus Wright has taken his game in conference play to the next level this season, raising his season averages to 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in league games. For the season, Wright shoots 61.3 percent from the floor, the second highest mark in the MAC. 385 AND COUNTING WMU has made at least one three-pointer in 385 consecutive games dating back to 2011. HALFTIME LEADS TURN INTO W’S The Broncos have a 54-21 record over the past five seasons when they were at halftime, including a 5-1 this season. ON THE HORIZON Western Michigan heads out next week for the final two road games of the regular season. The Broncos will visit Eastern Michigan on Tuesday, February 21, before wrapping up their regular season schedule on Saturday, February 25 in Akron.

