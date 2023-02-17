Tang named after Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List





MANHATTAN, Kan. Freshman head coach Jeroen Tang has been selected to the Late Season Watch List for the 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year, as announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Friday (Feb. 17). Freshman head coachhas been selected to the Late Season Watch List for the 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year, as announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Friday (Feb. 17). Tang was one of 15 candidates on the Watch List, which included other Big 12 head coaches T. J. Otzelberger of the state of Iowa and Rodney Terry from Texel. The other coaches on the list included Saint Mary’s Randy BennettPittsburgh Jeff ChapelNorthwest Chris CollinsUCLAs Mike CroninMissouri Dennis GatesCharlestons Pat KelseyFlorida Atlantics Dusty MayXaviers Sean MillerAlabama Nate HaverPurdues Matt PainterHouston Kevin Sampson and Marquette’s Shaka smart. The list of 10 semi-finalists for the award will be announced on Thursday, March 9 and narrowed down to four finalists on Monday, March 20. The winner will be announced on Sunday, April 2 at the Naismith Awards Brunch at the Final Four in Houston. The final round offers fans the opportunity to participate via the Naismith Award Fan Vote presented by Jersey’s Mike’s and accounts for 5 percent of the total vote and runs from March 21-28. Tang has helped No. 12/14 Kansas State (19-7, 7-6 Big 12) to one of its best starts in the past 50 seasons as the Wildcats’ current 19-7 record ties two other teams for the seventh-best in that span and the best since 2018-19. Only the 1972-73, 1976-77, 1981-82, 2009-10, 2012-13, and 2018-19 teams have a better record on that stretch. Tang’s current record ranks among the very best of any freshman coach in Division I, tied with other Watch List candidates, Missouri’s Dennis Gates (19-7) and Xavier’s Sean Miller (19-7) for the best score. Among Tang’s 19 wins this season, five are against AP Top 25 opponents, tying for the second most in school history and the most since the 2014–15 team tied the school record with six such wins. His seven Big 12 wins are the most by the school since winning the Big 12 title in 2018-19. Tang also led K-State to a 12-1 record in non-conference play, which was the most wins in non-conference play since winning a program-best 13 in 2009-10. He helped the Wildcats win the Cayman Islands Classic in November, the school’s first tournament title since 2017. Tang was selected as the 25thhead men’s basketball coach at K-State on March 21, 2022, after serving as one of the key architects in helping build Baylor into a national powerhouse in his 19 seasons as an assistant and associate head coach from 2003 to 2022 . No. 12/14 K-State returns home Saturday afternoon when the Wildcats play host to No. 19/18 Iowa State (17-8, 8-5 Big 12) at 1 p.m., CT on ESPN. The game is already sold out. How to track the ‘Cats: For full information on K-State men’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on Twitter, Instagram And Facebook.

