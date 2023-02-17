Boise State Athletics





FRISCO, Texas Boise State was selected third out of seven teams in the Southland Conference preseason beach volleyball poll, the conference announced Friday. Boise State was selected third out of seven teams in the Southland Conference preseason beach volleyball poll, the conference announced Friday. The Broncos, entering the conference for the first time this season, received three first-place votes in the poll, which consisted of votes from head coaches and sports information directors from all seven schools. The conference also called Rorianna Chartier , Sierra country And Madison Nichols as players to watch. Chartier and Land both went 18-11 for the No. 1 and No. 2 spots last season and participated in the AVCA National Pairs Championship for the Broncos last fall. Nichols went 20-9 as a freshman last season and finished the year on an 11-game win streak. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is the favorite to defend the 2022 title, with seven first place votes and 65 points overall. Houston Christian (61 points) received four votes for first place, beating Boise State (52 points) for second place. Fellow Southland newcomer San José State tied with New Orleans for fourth place with 34 votes. Southeastern (33 votes) and Nicholls (15) rounded out the preseason rankings. Both Boise State and San José State joined the league this season as affiliate members. Most of the conference play takes place during the mid-season invitational in Houston on March 11-12, in which all seven teams participate. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will host the Southland Beach Volleyball Championships at The Water’s Edge on April 21-23, with the winner automatically advancing to the NCAA Tournament. The Broncos, who received a vote in the AVCA Preseason Coaches’ Poll, will rely on the experience of eight returners from a year ago. The team will try to raise the bar with the help of seven freshmen who have joined the program for the fall season. Boise State is coming off its best season in program history, finishing 20-9 in head coaching Allison Voigt fourth season with the team. The Broncos won six games against Pac-12 opponents to beat #13 Cal Poly 4-1 in the final tournament of the season. The Sandy Broncos kick off the season in Tucson, Arizona with the Cactus Classic, February 24-25. Boise State takes on Colorado Mesa and Arizona State on the first day of the tournament, followed by games against Oregon and Arizona on the final day. Southland Beach Volleyball Preseason Poll (votes for first place in brackets) 1.) Texas A&M Corpus Christi 65 points (7)

2. Houston Christian 61 points (4)

3.) Boise State 52 points (3)

4.) State of San Jose 34 points

4.) New Orleans 34 points

6.) Southeast 33 points

7.) Nicholls 15 points

