Women’s basketball looks set to remain at the top of the MAC at NIU on Saturday





Game 27 | Ball State (22-4, 12-1 MAC) vs. Ohio (13-11, 5-8 MAC) February 18| Decalb, Ill. | Call Center| 2 p.m. ET Opening Tip: – The Ball State women’s basketball team looks set to improve to a 13-1 start in the Mid-American Conference for the first time in program history. – Ball State looks to extend its win streak to 11 when it travels to Northern Illinois on Saturday for a tip at 2pm ET at the Convocation Center. The longest MAC regular season win streak was eight, taking place in 2000-01, 2001-02, 2008-09 and 2022-23. – The Ball State women’s basketball team will play for the first time on ESPNU Wednesday, March 1 at 5 p.m. ET in a nationally televised regular season game when it takes on Bowling Green at the Stroh Center. – The Cardinals currently have 22 wins with five games left and the Mid-American Conference Tournament on the horizon, Ball State has the potential to have the best record in program history. The Cardinals are four wins away from tying the program record, going 26-9 in 2008-09. – Graduate senior Thelma Dis Agustsdottir scored a career-high 34 points and tied the program’s single-game 3-point record with nine to lift Ball State past Ohio at Worthen Arena Wednesday night with a 78–53 victory over the Bobcats. – This marks the 66th meeting in a series that began in 1982-83 when the Cardinals beat the Huskies 86-83 on January 26 in DeKalb, Illinois. The Cardinals lead the all-time record at 42-23. The Cardinals defeated the Huskie in their first meeting of the season 76-68 at Worthen Arena, Feb. 1. – The Huskies recently won Bowling Green Wednesday night by a score of 85-81. Chelby Koker led NIU with 18 points while Janae Poisson had 17 and A’Jah Davis finished with 16. Quick Facts: – Red Shirt senior Anna Clephane has 1,168 points for her career, becoming the 10th player under Brady Sallee to reach the 1,000 point mark against Miami (1/14/23). Clephane is the first on the team to average 15.0 points per game. – Sophomore Mary Kiefer has proven to be a great defenseman for the Cardinals. She currently ranks 12th all time in blocked shots with 86 and has a total of 38 so far this season. Kiefer averages 1.4 blocks per game. – Graduate senior Thelma Dis Agustsdottir has found her rhythm behind the arc again as she currently leads the team with 83 threes so far this season and is second in the nation. Agustsdottir has a total of 301 career three-pointers and ranks second all-time. She needs 23 more to take the top spot currently held by the former Cardinal and current assistant head coach Audrey Spencer (2006-10) with 323 three-pointers. Sallee Successful in February: Under Sallee, the Cardinals have an overall record of 49-30 (.611) for the shortest month of the year. Sallee’s most successful February was in 2019-20 after the Cardinals posted a 7-1 record that year. MAC Tournament Time: This is the Cardinals’ 33rd appearance in the Mid-American Conference Tournament in the program’s history. Ball State has advanced to Cleveland 21 of the past 23 seasons. The Cardinals are 22-31 all-time in MAC Tournament play and have advanced to the MAC Tournament Finals six times. Scouting Northern Illinois: – NIU won its third game of four on Wednesday night, breaking Bowling Green’s 11-game winning streak with an 85-81 win at the Stroh Center. It was the Falcons’ first home loss this season. NIU shot 53.8 percent from the field and made 13 three-pointers. – A’Jah Davis (DeKalb, Ill./Montverde Academy [Fla.]) has excelled over the past four games, averaging 18.8 points and 17.5 rebounds per game while shooting more than 65 percent from the field. Davis is fourth in the nation in rebounding at 12.5 per game, with double-digit rebounds in 19 consecutive games. She also ranks fifth in the nation with 17 double-doubles. Davis is 10th among active NCAA Division I players with 47 career double-doubles.

