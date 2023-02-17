Huskies announce additions to football coaching staff

STORRS, Conn. UConn head football coach Jim Mora announced changes to its coaching staff for 2023, including hiring assistant coach and former Husky Kashif Moore ’11 to coach the wide receiver position.

Mora also announced that as an assistant coach John Marinelli , who coached the tight ends last season, will assume the role of Pass Game Specialist and Executive Director of Recruiting (Offense). Christian Pace, who served as an analyst for UConn last fall, has been promoted to assistant coach and will coach the tight ends this season. Assistant coach Doug Scheder will continue to serve as the team’s Special Teams Coordinator and will also assume the role of Recruiting Coordinator for the defensive side of the ball. Assistant coach Gordon Sammis will continue to coach the offensive line and will add Run Game Coordinator to his duties in 2023.

Mora announced that Nick Fiacable will be an analyst with a focus on special teams, Mike Ryan as a defensive analyst on the linebackers and Tyler Loftus as an offensive analyst on the quarterbacks.

Tim Hicks joins the strength and conditioning staff as an assistant strength and conditioning coach and will serve as the team’s speed coach.

The Huskies are also welcoming additions to their support staff with the hiring of Justin Cumming-Morrow as Director of Football Operations and Nick Green as Director of Creative Content for Football.

The recruiting staff will be strengthened with the addition of Chris Satoh as Director of Recruiting with a focus on the transfer portal, Andrew McClure, who will move from a graduate assistant position to Director of Recruiting with a focus on crime and Hunter Web who ended his playing career for the Huskies in 2022 and becomes the Director of Recruiting Operations.

Kasif Moore will join the Huskies as the wide receivers coach after serving in the same role at the University at Albany last season. A four-year letter winner at UConn from 2008-11, Moore was elected team captain as a senior and graduated in the top 10 in program history in receptions (126) while recording 1,699 career yards and 13 touchdowns. He appeared in three postseason games, including catching four passes for 62 yards against Oklahoma in the 2011 Tostitos Fiesta Bowl—the program’s first-ever BCS Bowl game. He was invited to the 2011 NFL Combine and later signed contracts with Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and Kansas City. Following his playing career, Moore began his coaching career at Conard High School (Connecticut) and had collegiate stops at Wesleyan, Cornell, and UAlbany.

Christian pace spent last season as an analyst Jim Mora ‘s staff and will move into an assistant coaching role this season. Prior to his time at UConn, Pace spent five seasons at Lafayette College, spending three seasons as the team’s offensive line coach and the other two seasons as the team’s tight ends/fullbacks coach.

Tyler Loftus comes to UConnin in an analyst role after serving as a University of Rhode Island coach. Loftus came to Rhode Island from Holy Cross, where he spent 2019 as the quarterbacks coach. He spent the 2018 season as a quarterbacks coach at SUNY Morrisville. In his season there, the quarterback finished with the second-highest pass efficiency and third-highest single-season pass-touchdown totals in program history.

Nick Fiacable will work as an analyst for the Huskies with a focus on special teams. Fiacable joined the Slippery Rock University football staff in 2021 as a graduate assistant working with the running backs and tight ends. A 2020 Indiana graduate, Fiacable worked with the Hoosiers football program, began his time on staff as a recruiting intern and worked his way up to an Offensive Student Assistant in 2019 and an Offensive Quality Control Assistant in 2020.

Mike Ryan, a 2011 UConn graduate, will return to his alma mater and will work as a defensive analyst working with the Husky linebackers. Ryan spent eight seasons as a defensive coach at the University of Maine, coaching under fellow Husky assistant Nick Charlton . Ryan rose to the role of defensive coordinator under Charlton in 2019. He also had coaching stops at Trinity College and Bates College.

Tim Hicks comes to UConn after two seasons as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Washington State University. Hicks worked as a Performance Director at the world famous Sports Performance Company “EXOS”. Working with over 100 athletes from the NFL, NBA, MLB and college players preparing for NFL Combine, Hicks has worked with numerous high-profile athletes such as Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, Pro Bowler Richie Incognito, NBA Champion Pascal Siakam and U.S. Open champion Sloan Stephens. In his time working with athletes preparing for the NFL Combine, Hicks helped lead more than 35 draft picks, including 10 in the Top-10.

Justin Cummings-Morrow will be the Huskies’ Director of Football Operations after five seasons at Iowa State University. Three of his five seasons were spent as assistant director of player development.

Nick Green joins UConn as Director of Creative Content for Football. Most recently, he served as the assistant director of creative services at Stony Brook University, strengthening the Stony Brook brand through graphic design and video efforts. Prior to his time at Stony Brook, Green spent two years at Elmira College as director of new media.

Chris Sato joins UConn’s recruiting staff as director of recruiting focusing on the transfer portal. Satoh spent six seasons at the University of Rhode Island in 2021. He joined the Rhode Island staff as video coordinator and assistant director of operations and was promoted to defensive assistant in 2018. Satoh had other coaching stops at La Verne and at La Salle High School in California. He also served in the United States Marine Corps as a Tank Platoon Commander from 2015-19.

Andrew McClure steps into the role of Director of Recruiting with a focus on crime. McClure spent the past season as an offensive graduate assistant Jim Mora and his staff at UConn. Before spending time as an offensive analyst, McClure was a student assistant for UConn Football from 2018-2022.