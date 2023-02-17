Last-inning rally falls short as season opener drops baseball, 11-10

Box Score Sarasota, FL The University of Maine baseball team fell short of their rally in the ninth inning when they were beaten 11-10 by Pitt on Friday afternoon.

First Inning: The Black Bears got out in the first inning and hurriedly got their first runs of the season Jeremiah Jenkins hit a two-run home run to right in the top of the first inning and scored Quinn McDaniel (walk) in the process.

Caleb Leys came out in the bottom of the inning and struckout the first two batters he faced in the frame before Pitt got things going by walking three and double to right to score one run in the bottom of the frame.

Second Inning: Pitt scored a pair in the bottom of the second inning when Sky Duff hit a two-run double to center field before being thrown out trying to move to third base.

Third inning: Pitt scored its fourth run of the afternoon on an RBI groundout by Anthony Lasala.

Caleb Leys day ended for the Black Bears in the bottom of the third. He pitched 2 and 2/3 innings, giving up 5 hits, 4 earned runs and striking out 2.

Luc Lavigueur came in relief when he got out of the inning and stranded the bases loaded.

Fourth inning: Jeremiah Jenkins opened the fourth inning in a great way for the Black Bears as he launched his second home run of the day to rightfield to give him three RBIs for the game.

Pitt answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame when Tommy Tavaraez hit an RBI double, AJ Nessler hit a sac-fly and Johnny Long III scored on an error.

Fifth Inning: Dylan Simmons led off the inning on the mound for Pitt and ended the day for Kyle Mosley. Mosley threw 4 innings, gave up 4 hits, 3 earned runs, walked 3 and struckout 5 batters.

Back-to-back singles follow through Dylan McNary And Mike Pratte , Jake Rainy got the Black Bears on the plate in the fifth with a third consecutive single, which went to center and scored McNary (1B).

Jeremiah Jenkins added another RBI to his total on the day as he drove home Mike Pratte (1B) on a single square to the right. Connor Goodman made it a one-run game when he hit a sacrifice fly to score Quinn McDaniel (walk).

Jeff Mejia completed the four-run inning for the Black Bears when he hit an RBI double down the left field line, Jenkins (1B) scored to tie the game at 7-7. The Black Bears drove Simmons out of the game in the same inning he came in when they tagged him for 4 runs on 4 hits and two walks in 2/3 of the fifth inning. Jonathan Bautista came in relieved.

Luc Lavigueur day in relief ended during the fifth inning Colton Carson came for enlightenment. Lavigueur went 1 and 2/3 innings in his collegiate debut, allowing 3 earned runs on 3 hits and 4 walks.

Eighth inning: The Black Bears loaded the bases off Jonathan Bautista, forcing him to be retired and replaced by Nash Bryan. Bautista finished with 3 innings of relief, allowing 2 hits, 1 walk and 1 strikeout. Bryan came in and put down the first batter he faced, making Pitt off the inning.

Colton Carsons relief appearance came to an end in the bottom of the eighth as he was dominated by the Black Bears, allowing 2 unearned runs on only 3 hits and 1 walk over three working frames. He knocked out 5. Justin Baeyens entered with 1 out in the eighth inning.

CJ Funk drew a basesloaded walk in the frame to bring in the go-ahead run in the inning. Two more runners came home and scored on an error by the Black Bears. Pitt ended the inning with a fourth run on a double steal.

All of Baeyen’s allowed runs in the eighth inning were unearned.

Ninth inning: Quinn McDaniel got the Black Bears going in the top of the last frame when he hit a two-run home run to make it an 11-9 game. Jake Rainy (1B) scored on play.

The Black Bears got into a basesloaded situation, forcing Bryan Nash out of the game. Nash finished with 2/3 of an inning to work, allowing 3 earned runs on 3 hits and a walk. Brady Devereux was called in with relief.

Nick White brought in a run in his first at bat as a Black Bear when he hit a fielder’s choice from an RBI and scored Jeremiah Jenkins (1B).

Colton Carson (0-1) eventually took the loss for the Black Bears.

Bryan Nash (1-0) took the win in relief for Pitt.

Brady Devereux got his first save of the season when he put down both batters he faced in the ninth, striking out 1 batter.

Maine (0-1) remains in Sarasota, as they will face Pitt in game two of the weekend series on Saturday, February 18. The first litter is scheduled for 12:00 noon.

