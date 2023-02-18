Battle with Bulldogs awaits Redbirds Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa Fresh off a crucial victory over Northern Iowa on Thursday, the Illinois State women’s basketball close their time in Iowa as they face the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday. The tip-off between the Redbirds and Bulldogs is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Knapp Center in Des Moines.

For fans unable to make the trip, the game can be seen on ESPN3, while Greg Halbleib will be on the radio for the ‘Birds, found on the Varsity Network or WJBC 93.7 FM.

GAME INFORMATION

at Drake (Game Notes)

When:Saturday February 18

Tip:2:00 PM CT

Place:Des Moines, Iowa

Facility:Handsome center

Watch:ESPN3

Live Stats:Sidearm stats

Listen:WJBC 93.7 FM

LAST TIME OFF

In a battle between the top two teams in the Missouri Valley coming into Thursday night, it was the Illinois State Redbirds who took the 72-70 victory over the McLeod Center’s UNI Panthers.

The win was significant for many reasons, but no less than ISU now holds the top spot in the Missouri Valley standings as the regular season continues.

ISU’s win also stands as their 13eregular season MVC win this season, the highest among the program’s head coach Kristen Gillespie and the most for an ISU program since 2013. Finally, the win allows Illinois State to go 7-0 in MVC road games this season and now total eight road wins.

The night would also be highlighted by the shooting of a graduate student Paige Robinson for ISU, finishing with a game-high 26 points from 9-of-17 shooting. The inhabitant of Bethany saw both Kate Bullman (13) and Maya Wong (12) finish the night in double digits.

For Northern Iowa, Maya McDermott and Grace Boffeli stepped up their efforts as McDermott finished with a team-high 17 points, while Boffeli captured a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

With the win, Illinois State moves to 19-6 overall and 13-2 in Valley play, while UNI is now 17-7 overall and 12-3 in Valley play.

EXPLORING THE BULLDOGS

Drake remains one of the top five MVC teams in 2022-23 as they currently sit at 10-5 in conference play leading up to Saturday. Maggie Bair leads the way in the program, averaging 15.7 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game this season.

Drake also ranks third in the NCAA for assists per game with a score of 20.6 per game. The Bulldogs have a rebound margin of 10.4 this season, which is enough for 2nd in the valley behind the state of Missouri.

In her second season on Drake’s sidelines is Allison Pohlman. Despite only being head coach for two years, Pohlman has been part of the Drake staff since 2007 and was elevated to assistant head coach by then-head coach Jennie Baranczyk in 2014.

In her 14 years on the Drake campus, Pohlman has created and established a proven legacy of culture building, excellence on the field, and an ability to recruit and develop some of the best student-athletes in Drake history. As the Bulldogs’ recruiting coordinator under Baranczyk, Pohlman compiled rosters that went on to win three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, four regular-season MVC titles, two MVC Tournament championships, and win a record of 123–39.

SERIES HISTORY WITH DRAKE

Saturday stands as the 89e overall meeting between the two programs as Drake leads the series 49-39. Meeting in Des Moines, it’s the Bulldogs with a 26-13 lead.

When the two met to begin the 2022-2023 MVC season, it was a total of 44 points from Mary Crompton And Paige Robinson that led Illinois State to an 87-76 victory over the Bulldogs from CEFCU Arena.

As part of her efforts, Crompton turned 30e Redbird, and second ever below Kristen Gillespie to break the 1,000 mark in the third quarter.

Drake was led by Anna Miller’s 19 points as she and Maggie Bair finished with double double efforts. Miller would also grab 11 rebounds, while Bair finished that night with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

HOMEMADE ADVANTAGE

While the league’s overall home record is a pedestrian 46-40 (53.5 percent), the five teams with winning records in league games in particular combined for a home record of 29-7 (80.6 percent).

P-Rob IS A PROBLEM

Graduate security guard Paige Robinson is the latest MVC newcomer of the week, marking her third NOTW honor this season, following a strong showing last weekend against Southern Illinois and Missouri State.

The Bethany native averaged 26.5 points per game while going 16 of 35 from the field (45.7%) and 6 of 15 (40.0%) from long range. She also averaged five and a half rebounds per game while holding four assists, one block and one steal.

BUILDING A WINNING CULTURE

Head coachKristen Gillespiegot her 200ecareer-high victory with a 67–63 victory over Missouri State on January 5. Redbird’s head ball coach soon followed suit when she called in win No. 100 at Illinois State on January 22, as part of a 32-point win over Evansville for the ‘Birds.

Gillespie becomes the first ISU head coach to surpass 100 career wins as a Redbird since current Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton, who finished her ISU career with a score of 144-81 over seven seasons.

TRAVEL WOMAN

Graduate security guardMary Cromptonbecame the ninth Redbird WBB athlete to eclipse 100 career starts on January 22 against Evansville. Prior to Crompton, Ashleen Bracey, the last Redbird with 100 career starts, is now UIC’s current head coach.

With her now 107 career starts, Crompton currently ranks sixth all-time in Redbird women’s basketball history for the category. She is six starts away from surpassing Jenny Schmidt (1995-99) for fifth all-time with 113 career starts.

IOWA CITY ITS OWN

From February 17 graduate guardMary Cromptonsees itself among the top-20 active career leaders for three-pointers made and three-point field goal percentage.

Crompton is 15eamong active players with 282 3-pointers made while holding 16ebest three-point percentage with a mark of 40.5 percent.

CLIMBING IN THE MVC RANKS

Mary Crompton continues her rise on the Valley career three-point field goal list. The graduate student is alone in 3edon the Valley’s all-time list with 282 marks and is just 13 threes away from becoming 2ndall time in Valley history.

MAKE YOURSELF KNOWN

As the MVC season progresses for Illinois State, a trio of athletes continue to see themselves in the NCAA DI top-50 for four separate categories (as of 2/17/23).

Paige Robinson is currently 24e in points per game (19.5); Mary Crompton sit 6e for 3-point field goal percentage (45.9%) and tied for 28e for 3pt field goals per game (2.7); Kate Bullman equals 47e national in blocks with a total of 38 blocks this season. Finally, Maya Wong currently ranks second nationally in free throw percentage with a 92.9% mark from the line.

PLAY BOTH SIDES OF THE BALL

Thanks to their efforts so far, ISU is currently in the top-50 in two team categories (as of 2/17/23) in Division I WBB.

The Redbirds are 7e in three-point percentage with a score of 38.2% as a team while being 33ed on the defensive side with an average of 4.5 blocks per game.

SHOOTING IS THE KEY

When parsing the win-loss total for Illinois State in 2022-23, the way the Redbirds shoot was a valid indicator of the overall result.

In their 19 wins this season, Illinois State shoots 45.1% from the field and 40.8% from three-point range. Meanwhile, in their six losses, shooting drops to 34.4% from the field and 28.1% from three-point range.

GONE BUT NEVER FORGET

On August 20, 2022, Illinois State women’s basketball lost one of their own women as former standout Simone Goods lost a courageous battle with cancer. As her time as a Redbird will be forever remembered both on and off the field, Goods remains ranked in the top-25 in ISU women’s basketball history for the following: field goals scored in a season (190), rebounds in a season (238), career free throws (227), career blocks (51), and blocks in a season (33). Goods also remains in the top-10 for the following categories: career rebounds per game (6.9), career blocks per game (0.9), and career double-doubles (12).

As the program continues to honor Simone, the Redbirds dedicated the 2022-23 season to her life and legacy at ISU. Every game this season, ISU players have worn an “SG” patch on their jerseys, as the ISU coaching staff wear a similar patch on their respective matchday attire.

RISE OF THE VALLEY

The NCAA NET report (February 12) has four Valley teams ranked in the top-100, including six of the 12 ranked in the top-130. Drake is ahead of none. 60 with UNI (64), Belmont (87), and Illinois State (89 rounding out the schools in the top-100. Missouri State (106) and Murray State (130) are in the top 130.

Only eight leagues have six or more teams in the top 130 on the NET (ACC, American, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, MVC, Pac-12, and SEC).

NEW NAME, SAME ARENA

Illinois State University and CEFCU have agreed on a naming and sponsorship deal worth approximately $3.1 million over 10 years. The agreement, which will support funding for ongoing and ever-changing costs associated with the student-athlete experience, was initiated by Redbird Sports Properties of LEARFIELD, the university’s athletic multimedia rights holder. The former Redbird Arena will be known as CEFCU Arena Home of the Redbirds, with the university’s board of trustees approving the arena’s name change at its Oct. 14 meeting. The CEFCU Arena naming rights and sponsorship deal continue to support funding for the Redbird Student-Athlete experience. Especially in these ever-evolving times, funding is vital to maintaining and expanding the current NCAA, Division I student-athlete experience.

For all the latest news on women’s basketball in the state of Illinois, stay tuned at GoRedbirds.com and follow the team at @RedbirdWBB (Twitter,Facebook,Instagram).

GoRedbirds.com and the Illinois State Redbirds App:Your resources for Illinois State tickets, Weisbecker Scholarship Fund gifts, multimedia, Redbird merchandise, photos and more.