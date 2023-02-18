8 Lady Vols Run-Rule North Dakota State, Pickens shines in first career start





0 State of North Dakota

NDSU



3-6 8 Tennessee

UT



5-0 State of North Dakota

NDSU 3-6 0 8 Score by period Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 R H E

State of North Dakota

NDSU

0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0

Tennessee

UT

0 0 3 0 4 1 8 11 0 W: Pickens, Karlyn (1-0)

L: Lainey Lyle (1-3)

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico In their second game of the Puerto Vallarta Challenge, No. 8 Tennessee secured its second run-rule victory of the weekend as it defeated North Dakota State 8-0 in six innings. In the circle, freshman Caroline Pickens made her first career start, throwing a complete game shutout at Nancy Almaraz Stadium on Friday afternoon. In their second game of the Puerto Vallarta Challenge, No. 8 Tennessee secured its second run-rule victory of the weekend as it defeated North Dakota State 8-0 in six innings. In the circle, freshmanmade her first career start, throwing a complete game shutout at Nancy Almaraz Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Lady Vols (5-0) collected 12 hits, while Pickens was dominant within the pitching circle, giving up only two hits and striking out four Bison batters. With the score tied at 0-0 in the bottom of the third inning, All-American Kiki Milloy set it up for Tennessee with a monstrous solo home run to center field to give the team a 1-0 lead. Just two batters later, McKenna Gibson joined the party with a two-run home run of their own to put the Lady Vols up 3-0. Milloy and Gibson both went 2-for-3 in the game, with Milloy driving in one run and Gibson in a team-high three runs. Tennessee added four more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on a small ball with three RBI hits and an RBI double in the frame. UT got the decisive eighth run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a fielder’s choice for the second baseman to score Mackenzie Donihoo from third base. Donihoo started this season fast and continued the trend on Friday as she went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored three team-leading runs. In five games this season, she leads the team in batting average (.643), hits (9), doubles (6) and is tied for the team lead in runs scored of eight. sophomore Taylor Pannell also had a solid day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Defending freshman second baseman Lot Rodriguez made several spectacular plays to keep North Dakota State off the base paths and limit its ability to string together hits. Rodriguez also went 1-for-3 at the plate. The Bison (3-6) scored only a few hits from Ava Chavarria and pinch hitter Bella Dean. NDSU starting pitcher Lainey Lyle suffered the loss and fell to 1-3 on the year. NEXT ONE Tennessee will play two games on Saturday, starting against Cal State Fullerton at 1:30 p.m. ET and ending with Liberty at 7 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://utsports.com/news/2023/2/17/softball-8-lady-vols-run-rule-north-dakota-state-pickens-shines-in-first-career-start.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos