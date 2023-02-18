Spartans shut Elon out of action again





Next game: against Fordham 18-02-2023 | 9:30 in the morning February 18 (Sat) / 9.30am in return for Fordham ELON, N.C Michigan State softball returned to the diamond on Friday, February 17 with a 7-0 victory over Elon at Hunt Softball Park. MSU used a pair of home runs to its freshman advantage Mandy Sky and junior Military also each hits their first of the season over the left field fence. With a win over the Phoenix on Friday night, Michigan State improves to 4-2 on the season. In addition to Esman and Militello’s home runs, the Spartans got strong offensive performances from the seniors Kennedy Wylie and sophomores Macy Lee . Wyllie had three hits that night, including an RBI triple. Lee joined Wyllie and Militello with a multi-hit performance and an RBI. sophomore Ashley Miller earned her third win of the season in the circle, striking out 10 Elon batters in a complete game. It is Miller’s eighth career complete game shutout and her second of the season. As the first batter of the weekend, Esman sent the second pitch she saw over the fence down the left field line to give MSU an early advantage. Militello solidified the Spartan lead in the top of the fourth with a towering two-run home run over the left field fence that scored freshmen. Hailey when who sniff ran for Wyllie. Wyllie’s stand-up triple in the fifth inning gave Michigan State a four-run cushion. Senior Jessica Mabrey extended the inning with an RBI single to right that brought Wyllie to a plate. A single through the left side of the infield by Lee pushed Mabrey home for the Spartans’ third run of the frame. Senior Kendall Kates used an infield grounder to drive in junior Collette Allen from third place in the sixth inning. Allen doubled earlier in the inning in her first Spartan and NCAA Division I at bat. Next one: The Spartans return to action on Saturday, February 18 for a pair of games against Fordham and Saint Francis at the Elon Phoenix Invitational. Michigan State to face Fordham first at 9:30am before meeting Saint Francis at 5:00pm

