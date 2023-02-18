University of Oklahoma Athletics





WACO, Texas No. 1 Oklahoma continued its undefeated start to the season with a run-rule victory in its first game at the Getterman Classic Friday in Waco. The Sooners defeated Longwood 10-0 in five innings to open the four-game weekend. The Sooners (6-0) got it done at the plate and in the circle Friday-afternoon, with the offense hitting a trio of home runs and pitchers Jordan Bahl And Kierston deal combined to strike out 11 in the shutout. Oklahoma struck on junior’s bat early in the first inning Tiare Jennings and the speed of fellow junior Jayda Coleman . After Coleman came on board on a walk, the speedster stole two bags during Jennings’ at-bat before Jennings placed a charge on a sacrifice fly in right field, allowing Coleman to race home. Heading into the second inning after Bahl struckout the top frame, junior Alyssa Brito started her dominant day with an RBI triple to plate sophomore Cydney Sanders . In the same inning, Jennings drew a basesloaded walk to bring in sophomores Sophia Nugent . In the third inning, OU collected five runs on three hits, including two homeruns. Brito led off the scoring with a double into left field and scored the senior captain Grace Lyons . Nugent hit her second career home run on a three-run shot to left field before jumping again Jocelyn Erickson followed suit with her second career blast in the next at bat. It was Erickson’s second home run in her second collegiate weekend. Brito tacked on a two-run home run in the fourth inning on a rocket to center field, giving her a single within at bat for the cycle. Bahl (3-0) hit a season-best nine in the win, allowing the Lancers just two hits. Deal was closed in the fifth inning and K’ed a pair. It was the pitching staff’s fourth shutout in OU’s six games this season. The Sooners will return to Getterman Stadium for two games on Saturday, meeting Stephen F. Austin at 12:30 PM CT for a 5:30 PM game against Army. Both games can be watched via SoonerSports.com and listened at 1560 The Franchise 2 in Oklahoma and nationwide on the TuneIn app. For updates and more information about softball in Oklahoma, follow the Sooners on Twitter and Instagram (@OU_Softball) and likeOklahoma Softballon Facebook.

