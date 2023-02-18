Mizzou Baseball Announces 2023 Promotional Schedule, Single Game Tickets Information





COLUMBIA, Mo. Just in time for opening day, Mizzou Baseball single-game tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the ticket office at 1-800-CAT-PAWS or visiting MUTigers.com/feature/BSBTix. Ticket prices are below:

Reserved backrest for one game (adult/youth): $10

Single Game General Admission (Adult): $8

Single game general admission (youth, not available on game days): $6

General Admission Group Tickets (10 or more people): $4 Again, Mizzou Baseball offers one of the best in-game environments for a fraction of the price of its competitors, as this season’s ticket prices make it one of the SEC’s most affordable options. 2023 MIZZOU BASEBALL PROMOTION SCHEDULE Opening Day/Taco Tuesday (February 28 vs. Lindenwood) – Half Price Tacos, Poster Giveaway

Strike Out Hunger (March 3 vs. Texas Southern) Donate Canned Items in Exchange for Free Mizzou Spatula

Baseball-Basketball Doubleheader Ticket Special (March 4 vs. Texas Southern)

Ellianna’s Donuts Giveaway (March 10 vs. NJIT)

Biggest Hot Chocolate Feast (March 11 vs. NJIT)

Family Day (March 12 vs. NJIT) Kids walking the bases, signing autographs after the game

WINSday Students in attendance can enter for a chance to win a St. Patrick’s Day (March 15 vs. Lamar) replica jersey

St. Patrick’s Day and Beat Buttons Giveaway (March 17 vs. Tennessee) Wear Green! St. Patrick’s Day replica jersey giveaway

Raising Cains Giveaway (March 18 vs. Tennessee)

Family Day (March 19 vs. Tennessee) Kids run the bases, autographs after the game

Andy’s Frozen Custard and Beat Buttons Giveaway (April 6 vs. Vanderbilt)

Gold Rush (April 7 vs. Vanderbilt) Wear Gold! T-shirt giveaway

Autism Awareness (April 8 vs. Vanderbilt) Post-Game Egg Hunt, Kids Running the Bases, Post-Game Autographs

Missouri Pride Tuesday (April 18 vs. Missouri State) St. Louis Cardinals Tickets Raffle

Beat Buttons Giveaway (April 21 vs. Alabama)

Bark in the Park (April 22 vs. Alabama) Dog toy giveaway

Missouri Pride Tuesday (May 2 vs. Kansas) – Kansas City Royals ticket raffle

Star Wars Night and Beat Buttons Giveaway (May 4 vs. Ole Miss) Star Wars poster and lightsaber giveaway

Cinco De Mayo (May 5 vs. Ole Miss) Truman Glass Mug Giveaway

Military Appreciation and Family Day (May 6 vs. Ole Miss) T-Shirt Giveaway, Kids Run the Bases, Post-Game Autographs

Beat Buttons Giveaway (May 12 vs. Georgia)

Senior Day (May 13 vs. Georgia)

Mother’s Day (May 14 vs. Georgia) Kids run the bases, sign autographs after the game

Taco Tuesday (May 16 vs. Indiana State) Half-priced tacos *promotional schedule subject to change Mizzou opened the 2023 season on Friday at the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas. After being on the road for the first two weekends of the season, MU returns to Taylor Stadium for the home opener on February 28 vs. Lindenwood. FOLLOW THE TIGER For the latest information on Mizzou Baseball, visit MUTigers.com. Follow the Tigers for current updatesTwitter,InstagramAndFacebook.

