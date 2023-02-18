Huskies outscore Youngstown State to win weekend opener





DEKALB, Ill. The Northern Illinois University men’s tennis team won a trio of three-set singles matches as they secured a 5-2 victory over Youngstown State at the Nelson Tennis Center at Chick Evans Field House on Friday (Feb. 17). NIU improved to 5-3 on the season with the win. “Today was another grinder game and it got tight for us again, but we reacted like I knew we would, and we dug in, fought and never gave up until we got the job done,” said NIU head coach Patrick Fisher . “After letting a few slip last weekend and being unlucky, we talked about turning the page and looking for the next opportunity today, we took advantage of that. “I’m hopeful that this leads to Sunday when we play North Dakota. They haven’t lost yet, they’re 10-0, so we’ll have our hands full with them. We can’t wait for Sunday.” NIU took the double with a pair of 6-4 wins. The reigning MAC Doubles Team of the Week, Cheng And Tsai And Michael Vollbach scored a number one win over Nathan Favier and Laurentiu Mandocescu while Examine Gastambide Arastia And Oliver Valentinson helped the Huskies get the first point with a win against Asier Ibanez and Clement Mainguy. Four singles matches went to three sets, with NIU claiming three of four. At number one, En Tsai won the first set 6-1 against Mandocescu. After dropping the second set in a tiebreak, En Tsai bounced back to win the third and the match 6–2. Valentinsson at number three and Armin Kostoyan at number four each included coming from behind, three triumphs. Valentinsson fell 7-5 in the first set to Favier before winning the next two sets, 6-1, 6-4. Koschtojan defeated Will Everett 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Gaztambide Arrastia was a straight-sets winner over number five Javi Gonzalez Pla, losing just three games in a 6-2, 6-1 win. NIU will be back in action on Sunday, February 19, when the Huskies host North Dakota at 10 a.m. at the Nelson Tennis Center at Chick Evans Field House. NIU 5, Youngstown State 2 Single people

1. Cheng And Tsai (NIU) def. Laurentius Mandocescu (YSU) 6-1, 6-7, 6-2

2. Clement Mainguy (YSU) defeated. Michael Vollbach (NIU) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

3. Oliver Valentinson (NIU) def. Nathan Favier (YSU) 5-7, 6-1, 6-4

4. Armin Kostoyan (NIU) def. Will Everett (YSU) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

5. Examine Gastambide Arastia (NIU) def. Javi Gonzalez Pla (YSU) 6-2, 6-1

6. Defeats David Moreno (YSU). Christopher Norlin (NIU) 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 Doubles 1. Cheng And Tsai / Michael Vollbach (NIU) def. Nathan Favier/Laurentiu Mandocescu (YSU) 6-4

2. Armin Kostoyan / Christopher Knutson (NIU) vs. Will Everett/Javi Gonzalez Pla (YSU) 5-4, unfinished

3. Examine Gastambide Arastia / Oliver Valentinson (NIU) def. Asier Ibanez/Clement Mainguy (YSU) 6-4

