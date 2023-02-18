Salukis fight back, but fall just short against the bison

Next game: versus the state of Sacramento 18-02-2023 | 10am Feb 18 (Sat) / 10am in return for Sacramento state

Puerto Vallarta, MX – The Southern Illinois Salukis kicked off the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge early Thursday morning with a first pitch at 10 a.m. against the North Dakota State Bison. The Salukis fought to the end and made up a 3-0 deficit, but fell just short of the Bison who fell 5-3.

Southern got into a hole early as NDSU got on the board quickly in the first inning. With Eberle in the circle, the Bison was able to score two earned and one unearned run behind three hits and a Saluki-error. SIU was able to get out of the inning on a nice play by Eberle on a ball that was hit to her in the center back right, allowing her to field cleanly and get the runner first, leaving two Bisons on base.

“We started so slow defensively today. We did really well Made Eberle in a bad place and I had to get her out of there,” explained the head coach Jen Sewell after the match. “We don’t make excuses here and we know we have to clean it up. We can’t win ball games with just hitting or just throwing or just defending. At least two out of three of these have to work for a chance.”

After a shaky first inning for SIU, Eberle and the Saluki defense settled down when they gave up just two hits and no runs in the next two innings, leaving Southern at 3-0 in the game as the offense got off to a rough start.

Elliott Stinson would relieve Eberle in the top of the fourth inning and made quick work of the Bison getting some help from her defense early on. With a runner on first, first baseman Jenna Christson caught a line drive and beat the runner to the sack to turn the double play unaided. However, de Bison was able to transfer another run on a wild pitch in the fifth to extend the lead to 4-0.

“I keep asking our pitchers to get their pitches down,” Coach Sewell said. “But they’re learning when to pick and when to go. That’s a tough lesson in a schedule that has no gaps right now. Command is important, but pitching with intent is even more important now.”

The Salukis wouldn’t get it easy, as they would bring the game within one run in the fifth inning. Rylie Hamilton got her 10th RBI of the season on the sacrifice fly that would score the Salukis’ first run for it Anna Carder roped a single into left field to score two more runs and make it 4-3 en route to sixth.

“NDSU is a great club as always and they will be a postseason team. I liked our comeback, but there is no reason for a comeback if we don’t give away the points early,” explained Sewell. “However, we fought. I give us that. We had it within 1 run. We don’t have to play perfectly now. But we have to learn the lesson or we will continue to learn the same lesson. Right now the lesson is – adapt – adapt to how we get thrown on the plate and adjust pitches to get them in the zone or pretty close to the zone when we’re on the mound. We can’t do some of the same things over and over again and expect a different result.”

North Dakota State kept counting in the seventh inning and didn’t make it easy for the Saluki defense, as the Bison would extend their lead 5-3 in the top of the seventh inning. Southern outhit the Bison with seven to NDSU’s six, but an error and eight walks proved to be the deciding factor in the game.

Southern will get back to work early Friday morning with a new start at 10 a.m. The Salukis play their fourth and final game of the PV Challenge against Sacramento State, which will be streamed on FloSoftball.