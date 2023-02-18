Sports
12 of the best wallpapers in college baseball
With nearly 1,700 college baseball programs nationwide, the sport can boast some of the most beautiful stadium backdrops of any college sport. Here’s a curated list of some of the best wallpapers college baseball has to offer.
Beaver Field at Smith Stadium: Appalachian State
Perhaps one of the most well-known scenes in college baseball, Appalachian States Beaver Field at Smith Stadium offers fans and players incredible views from its location at the top of the college campus in Boone, North Carolina. The stadium’s new bright green artificial turf and black outfield help further highlight the beautiful views of the western portion of North Carolina’s Appalachian Mountains.
Phoenix Municipal Stadium: Arizona State
The nearly 9,000-seat home of Arizona State baseball is one of the most notable stadiums in college baseball. Opened in 1936, Phoenix Municipal Stadium was the spring training home of multiple MLB clubs until 2015, when Arizona State became the only permanent tenants of the ballpark located about 2.5 miles from campus. Muni, as known to Sun Devil believers, is located in the heart of the Papago Mountains and gives the stadium a real desert feel with the rocky, cacti-filled backdrop.
Surf Stadium, Atlantic Cape Junior College
The Surf Stadium in Atlantic City, NJ, the home of Buccaneers baseball, is a wonderful combination of waterfront real estate with a view of downtown. Located on the grounds of Bader Field, a now-defunct municipal airport, Surf Stadium is the home of 5,500-seat Atlantic Cape Junior College Baseball. Only Chelsea Harbor separates Surf Stadium from downtown Atlantic City, giving spectators and players a view of downtown. The Sandcastle, as it was known when it opened in 1998, was home to Atlantic City Surf, an unaffiliated professional baseball team, until the team ceased operations in 2009. time tenant until Atlantic Cape Junior College took over the facility in 2014.
Miller Park, BYU
Located less than half a mile from the base of Mount Y in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, BYU’s Miller Park would arguably hold the title of best backdrop in baseball. Since opening in 2001, Miller Park has amazed fans and players alike with its mesmerizing views of the nearby peaks of the Rockies. The heated artificial turf field allows the Cougars to play year round, while the bright green color of the turf makes this beautiful field stand out as it contrasts perfectly with the clear blue skies the region is known for.
Chapman Field: Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Texas A&M University Corpus Christi’s campus is on the waterfront, providing an interesting setting for the university’s baseball stadium. Since opening in 2002, Chapman Field has undergone multiple renovations that have taken nothing away from the beautiful view of Oso Bay just outside the stadium’s outer walls.
Reinhart Baseball Field, Maritime University
Translucent outfield walls allow Maritime Colleges Reinhart Field spectators to enjoy unique views of the East River, Whitestone Bridge, and the New York City skyline in the distance. Maritime College participates in the Skyline Conference and has one of the most beautiful fields and views in DIII baseball.
Eddy D. Field Stadium, Pepperdine
With a team name like Waves, it makes sense that Pepperdine University’s Malibu, California campus is right on the water. Eddy Field Stadium is within walking distance of the Pacific Ocean and offers a baseball experience that only Southern California can offer. With palm trees lining the outfield, ocean views over the left field fence, and the rolling hills of the beautiful Pepperdines campus behind home plate, the sights at Eddy Field Stadium are incomparable.
Carroll B. Baseball Field Country, Point Loma Nazarene
Just west of downtown San Diego is the campus of DII PacWest Conference powerhouse Point Loma Nazarene. PLNU’s Sea Lions are the proud owners of Carroll B. Land Baseball Field, or, as they call it, America’s Most Beautiful Baseball Field. The outfield configuration is accentuated by translucent fences in both the right-center and left-center fields, giving visitors to the ballpark some of the most breathtaking views the sport has to offer.
Camden Athletic Complex, Rutgers University-Camden
Opened in May 2020, Rutgers University-Camdens baseball diamond is located at the foot of the famous Benjamin Franklin Bridge, which connects Camden, New Jersey to nearby Philadelphia. The unique location gives a view of Philadelphia just beyond the foul pole on left field while the bridge is used as a batter.
UT Baseball Field, University of Tampa
The University of Tampa, arguably DII’s preeminent baseball program, also boasts one of the league’s premier baseball facilities. Located across the Hillsborough River from downtown Tampa, UT’s baseball facility offers impressive skyline views from home plate. The eight-time national champions regularly sell out the 750-seat stadium, creating one of the best environments in DII baseball.
Curtis Granderson Stadium, University of Illinois Chicago
Not many ballparks can compete with the Curtis Granderson Stadiums’ view of the towering Chicago skyline just over the center field fence. The stadium, last renovated in 2014, has a capacity of 1,000 fans with standing room along each of the foul lines.
Husky Ball Park, Washington
One of the best facilities in the country for college baseball, Husky Ballpark on the campus of the University of Washington offers the scenery you would expect in an iconic Pacific Northwest stadium. With the outfield wall bordering the wetlands of Union Bay, the ballpark offers a great view of the beautiful water near the university.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/baseball/article/2023-02-17/12-best-backdrops-college-baseball
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google’s long-awaited task list and reminders integration launches in March
- Big tennis weekend
- Pharrell Williams becomes Louis Vuitton’s first menswear creative director since Virgil Abloh
- Google Translate helps the BEC Group fraud company in any language
- Chinese tycoons targeted under Xi Jinping
- Who is George Soros, the billionaire investor who criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi?
- India’s chief cricket selector resigns after undercover attack – Sport
- Turkish rescue workers pull a man from the rubble, about 12 days after the earthquake
- US cancels search for unidentified objects it shot down
- Inside the country backing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – BBC Newsnight visits Serbia
- Hear what Tucker Carlson had to say privately about Trump’s lies
- Chinese defend Hong Kong, Xinjiang record at UN hearing