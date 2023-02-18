12 of the best wallpapers in college baseball

With nearly 1,700 college baseball programs nationwide, the sport can boast some of the most beautiful stadium backdrops of any college sport. Here’s a curated list of some of the best wallpapers college baseball has to offer.

Beaver Field at Smith Stadium: Appalachian State

Perhaps one of the most well-known scenes in college baseball, Appalachian States Beaver Field at Smith Stadium offers fans and players incredible views from its location at the top of the college campus in Boone, North Carolina. The stadium’s new bright green artificial turf and black outfield help further highlight the beautiful views of the western portion of North Carolina’s Appalachian Mountains.

Phoenix Municipal Stadium: Arizona State

The nearly 9,000-seat home of Arizona State baseball is one of the most notable stadiums in college baseball. Opened in 1936, Phoenix Municipal Stadium was the spring training home of multiple MLB clubs until 2015, when Arizona State became the only permanent tenants of the ballpark located about 2.5 miles from campus. Muni, as known to Sun Devil believers, is located in the heart of the Papago Mountains and gives the stadium a real desert feel with the rocky, cacti-filled backdrop.

Surf Stadium, Atlantic Cape Junior College

The Surf Stadium in Atlantic City, NJ, the home of Buccaneers baseball, is a wonderful combination of waterfront real estate with a view of downtown. Located on the grounds of Bader Field, a now-defunct municipal airport, Surf Stadium is the home of 5,500-seat Atlantic Cape Junior College Baseball. Only Chelsea Harbor separates Surf Stadium from downtown Atlantic City, giving spectators and players a view of downtown. The Sandcastle, as it was known when it opened in 1998, was home to Atlantic City Surf, an unaffiliated professional baseball team, until the team ceased operations in 2009. time tenant until Atlantic Cape Junior College took over the facility in 2014.

Miller Park, BYU

Located less than half a mile from the base of Mount Y in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, BYU’s Miller Park would arguably hold the title of best backdrop in baseball. Since opening in 2001, Miller Park has amazed fans and players alike with its mesmerizing views of the nearby peaks of the Rockies. The heated artificial turf field allows the Cougars to play year round, while the bright green color of the turf makes this beautiful field stand out as it contrasts perfectly with the clear blue skies the region is known for.

Chapman Field: Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Texas A&M University Corpus Christi’s campus is on the waterfront, providing an interesting setting for the university’s baseball stadium. Since opening in 2002, Chapman Field has undergone multiple renovations that have taken nothing away from the beautiful view of Oso Bay just outside the stadium’s outer walls.

Reinhart Baseball Field, Maritime University

Translucent outfield walls allow Maritime Colleges Reinhart Field spectators to enjoy unique views of the East River, Whitestone Bridge, and the New York City skyline in the distance. Maritime College participates in the Skyline Conference and has one of the most beautiful fields and views in DIII baseball.

Eddy D. Field Stadium, Pepperdine

With a team name like Waves, it makes sense that Pepperdine University’s Malibu, California campus is right on the water. Eddy Field Stadium is within walking distance of the Pacific Ocean and offers a baseball experience that only Southern California can offer. With palm trees lining the outfield, ocean views over the left field fence, and the rolling hills of the beautiful Pepperdines campus behind home plate, the sights at Eddy Field Stadium are incomparable.

Carroll B. Baseball Field Country, Point Loma Nazarene

Just west of downtown San Diego is the campus of DII PacWest Conference powerhouse Point Loma Nazarene. PLNU’s Sea Lions are the proud owners of Carroll B. Land Baseball Field, or, as they call it, America’s Most Beautiful Baseball Field. The outfield configuration is accentuated by translucent fences in both the right-center and left-center fields, giving visitors to the ballpark some of the most breathtaking views the sport has to offer.

Camden Athletic Complex, Rutgers University-Camden

Opened in May 2020, Rutgers University-Camdens baseball diamond is located at the foot of the famous Benjamin Franklin Bridge, which connects Camden, New Jersey to nearby Philadelphia. The unique location gives a view of Philadelphia just beyond the foul pole on left field while the bridge is used as a batter.

UT Baseball Field, University of Tampa

The University of Tampa, arguably DII’s preeminent baseball program, also boasts one of the league’s premier baseball facilities. Located across the Hillsborough River from downtown Tampa, UT’s baseball facility offers impressive skyline views from home plate. The eight-time national champions regularly sell out the 750-seat stadium, creating one of the best environments in DII baseball.

Curtis Granderson Stadium, University of Illinois Chicago

Not many ballparks can compete with the Curtis Granderson Stadiums’ view of the towering Chicago skyline just over the center field fence. The stadium, last renovated in 2014, has a capacity of 1,000 fans with standing room along each of the foul lines.

Husky Ball Park, Washington

One of the best facilities in the country for college baseball, Husky Ballpark on the campus of the University of Washington offers the scenery you would expect in an iconic Pacific Northwest stadium. With the outfield wall bordering the wetlands of Union Bay, the ballpark offers a great view of the beautiful water near the university.