CWRU Women’s Basketball upsets #22 WashU with 61-57 win





Case Western Reserve University women’s basketball won on the road for the first time against Washington University (Mo.), making the 22nd-ranked Bears 61-57 on Friday night in St. Louis. The win completes the Bears’ first ever season sweep by the Spartans, who improved to 15-8 overall and 6-6 in the University Athletic Association. It was CWRU’s second victory over a top-25 team in their last three games after beating 24e-ranked Rochester last Friday night. WashU fell to 16-7 overall and to 9-3 in the conference. After scoring a career-high 36 points on a school-record 10 three-pointers in the first game against WashU in January, senior guard/forward Isabella Mills again stood out with 27 points and 16 rebounds at the highest level on Friday. It was her second double-double in as many games against WashU this year, her fourth overall this season, and the 11e of her career. She finished the game with six of 17 overall, including four of eight from three-point range and 11 of 15 from the free throw line, while adding four assists and a steal. Junior forward Kayla Characklis added 12 points and five rebounds while junior guard Margaret Terry added eight points, and junior guard Sarah Mitchell finished the game with four points, seven rebounds and three steals. As a team, the Spartans shot 32.1%, compared to 44.6% with the Bears, but had significant advantages from behind the three-point line, where CWRU beat WashU 38.1% to 9.1%, and from the free throw line, where CWRU had a 73.9. % to 37.5% rand. The game was tense throughout the first half with neither team able to take more than a four-point lead in the first 20 minutes of action. The Bears led 17-15 after the first quarter and 31-30 after the second. However, the Spartans pulled back with a strong defensive effort in the third quarter. CWRU held the Bears to just two points during the quarter, and after a slow start to the frame, CWRU took a 34-33 lead with 3:21 left in the period on a three-point shot from freshman guard/forward Emily Sail and was never behind in the game again. CWRU closed out the third with a 13-0 run and took an 11-point lead in the game, 44-33, heading into the final period. While the Spartans maintained a lead, WashU did not fade in the game. The Bears came within two points with less than four minutes left in regulation, but a three-pointer from Terry with 3:10 to play extended the Spartans’ lead back to five, 49–44, and a WashU miss followed Mills with another three to extend the CWRU lead to eight, 52-44, with 2:47 left in the game. The Bears again cut the lead to two points, 55–53, with 46 seconds left and had a chance to tie the game at the free throw line with 37 seconds left, but the Bears missed both attempts. Five free throws from Mills over the rest of the game helped CWRU secure the win. The Spartans will be back in action on Sunday, February 19 at 6 p.me-ranked University of Chicago. The tip is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET.

