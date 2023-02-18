Sports
GAMEDAY CENTRAL: Women’s Basketball Hosts CCSU for Play 4 Kay Game on Saturday
The game
Stonehill opens a three-game homestand to close out the inaugural NCAA Division I season as it faces Central Connecticut State University for a Northeast Conference matchup for his Play 4 Kay Game at Paula Sullivan Court at Merkert Gymnasium this afternoon. The Skyhawks look to finish strong at home and recover from a 78-72 setback at LIU on Thursday, while the Blue Devils lost their last two after losing 62-52 at Wagner on Thursday.
Play 4 Kay
This afternoon is the annual Stonehill women’s basketball program Play 4 Kay game. The Skyhawks will participate in women’s basketball programs at every level across the country in support of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Play 4 Kay Week, February 10-20. The Skyhawks wear pink uniforms for the rest of February. Play4Kay is the largest fundraising initiative of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and the vision of Founder, Olympic Gold Medalist and Naismith Hall of Fame Coach Kay Yow. For Coach Yow it was simple, to unite people through sport in the fight against cancer. Join the fight, pick a game on your schedule to play Play4Kay, raise money for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and help make Coach Yow’s vision of a cancer-free future come true. Through Play4Kay, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund is making a national impact by giving hope to survivors, raising money to help fight all cancers that affect women and serving the less fortunate. Thanks to Play4Kay and your participation, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund has been able to donate $7.88 million to this fight. Fans wearing pink during today’s game will receive free entry, with donation locations in the ticket area benefiting the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
Media information
This afternoon’s game will be broadcast live on SkyhawksVision on NEC Front Row. Charlie Bergeron (play by play) and Brian Buckley (analyst) have the call of the action for the 24th consecutive year. The broadcast can be accessed on stonehillskyhawks.com through the NEC Front Row portal (necfrontrow.com/schools/SC) or on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku through the NEC On the Run app. Local radio coverage is provided by WSHL 91.3 FM with Anthony Bellomo on the call.
Last timeout
Long Island University shot more than 53 percent from the field and capitalized on turnovers to secure a 78-72 victory over Stonehill in Northeast Conference action at Steinberg Wellness Center. Junior Ashley Austin led LIU to a second straight win with 25 points, including 17 in the first half, on 10-of-18 shooting, with four assists. Sophomore Emaia O’Brien added 17 points from the bench on 5-for-7 shooting, canning both three-pointers and all five free throw attempts off the bench, while senior Cristina Bermejo contributed 16 points, three rebounds, four assists and six assists. steal. Fifth year Sophie Glide (Scarborough, Maine) scored 20 of her career-high 26 points in the second half to finish 11-for-16 from the floor, with nine rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots. She went 8-for-10 from the floor in the second half and led a Stonehill team that shot 50 percent (15-for-30) after the break. Postgraduate Maddie Loder (Independence, Minn.) added 15 points, following 3-of-6 3-pointers, with a season-high six assists, as freshmen Melissa Whitmore (Hanover, NH) scored a season-best 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting, marking her third straight double-digit game, with two more assists. LIU finished with 53.6 percent shooting from the field and benefited from a 22-10 scoring margin in points on turnover.
Against the Blue Devils
This afternoon marks the fifth all-time meeting between Stonehill and Central Connecticut State. Stonehill has won each of the first four meetings between the two programs in a streak stretching back to the 1981-82 season, including a 73-66 win in its Northeast Conference debut January 2 in New Britain, Conn. during the 1983–84 season. Stonehill head coach Trisha Brown is now 1-0 in her career against CCSU, while Kerri Reaves is 0-1 against the Skyhawks.
Last time they met
Stonehill jumped out to a 17-point lead in the first half behind 56 percent shooting in the frame en route to a 73-66 victory over Central Connecticut State on his NEC debut in New Britain, Connecticut, on Jan. 2. – year Sophie Glide (Scarborough, Maine) and Emily Bramanti (Chelmsford, Mass.) combined for 39 points to lead Stonehill’s four in double digits. Glidden then scored a career-high 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, with five rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot, while Bramanti scored all 19 of her points in the first half while adding six assists on the season. two rebounds and a block. Dejah Jenkins led CCSU’s three in double figures with 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Lara Rohkohl added 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots.
Stonehill Ties
Director of Athletics at Central Connecticut State Tom Pincince graduated from Stonehill in 1997, where he was a letter winner in the football program for four years. The former Stonehill quarterback is still on the list for several seasons and careers during his time at Easton. Pincince was named AD at CCSU last January after three years in an interim position. He is currently in his 21st year at university overall.
Fine artist
Postgraduate Maddie Loder (Independence, Minn.) was named a Northeast Conference Prime Performer for the third time this season on Monday. Loder averaged 16.0 points on 50 percent (13-for-26) shooting, with 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in a 1-1 week for Stonehill. She posted back-to-back 16-point games and added three assists and two rebounds in Saturday’s 69-61 win at St. Francis Brooklyn in which she made 7 of 14 shots from the floor, including a pair of 3-pointers. Loder also scored 16 points on Thursday against Merrimack on 6-of-12 shooting (3-8 3-pointers), with two boards. Fifth year Emily Bramanti (Chelmsford, Mass.) has amassed all nine of its team-leading Prime Performer selections, as well as a pair of NEC Player of the Week honors, in the past 11 weeks. Loder and Bramanti are among four Skyhawks to be named NEC Prime Performers in Stonehill’s first season in the Conference, along with fifth-year Sophie Glide (Scarborough, Maine) and senior Mia Kelly (South Hadley, Massachusetts) with two selections each.
NEC Prime Artists:
November 14: Maddie Loder
November 28: Sophie Glide
5th of December: Emily Bramanti and Mia Kelly
12 December: Emily Bramanti
December 19: Emily Bramanti
December 26: Emily Bramanti and Mia Kelly
January 3rd: Emily Bramanti and Sophie Glidden
January 9: Emily Bramanti
January 18: Maddie Loder
January 23: Emily Bramanti
January 30: Emily Bramanti
February 6: Emily Bramanti
February 13: Maddie Loder
Ten things
Stonehill freshman assistant coach Jay Fletcher was featured this week in a “10 Things to Know…” article on the College’s website, where she talks about juggling her new role on campus and shares her many talents. The feature is accessible here.
In transition
Stonehill announced that it had accepted an invitation to join the Northeast Conference and begin a four-year transition to full NCAA Division I membership on April 5. The Skyhawks began their four-year transition on July 1 and will earn full NCAA Division I membership in 2026-27. At the NEC meetings in June, conference presidents announced a shift in the automatic qualifying sports waiting time from competing for NEC postseason championships from four to two years, making Stonehill eligible to compete in the NEC postseason starting in 2024-25 .
Get social
Stonehill Athletics fans and media members have multiple social media channels to get updates on all 21 varsity programs. From the department Facebook page is www.facebook.com/stonehillskyhawks, and you can also follow @GoStonehill on Twitter and @stonehillskyhawks via Instagram! Stonehill women’s basketball is also underway Facebook bee https://www.facebook.com/StonehillCollegeWomensBasketball, Twitter And Instagram by following @stonehillwbb. You can even follow the head coach Trisha Brown on Twitter via @CoachTB_SC.
Next one
Stonehill continues its three-game homestand to wrap up its inaugural Division I season on Thursday, when it hosts Wagner College for an NEC game at Merkert Gym at 6 p.m. The Skyhawks will play in support of the Autism Speaks Coaches Powering Forward initiative.
