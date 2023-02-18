Baseball Outscores Maine in Wild Season Opener





Next game: against Maine 18-02-2023 | 12.00 FloBaseball February 18 (Sat) / 12 noon in return for Maine SARASOTA, FL — The Pitt baseball team (1-0) defeated Maine (0-1), 11-10, Friday in a wild 2023 season opener at Ed Smith Stadium. The Panthers broke a seven-all tie by scoring four runs in the bottom of the eighth, then held on in the top of the ninth as a right-handed junior pitcher. Brady Devereux came out of the bullpen and closed the door on the Black Bears. Freshman infielder Anthony Lasala came big at the plate in his first career start, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to help determine the win for Pitt. On the mound, sophomore right-handed pitcher Jonathan Bautista gave the Panthers three scoreless innings of relief. Pitt’s eighth of four runs opened with junior catcher Johnny Long III reached on a throwing error and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by a junior outfielder House of doll . LaSala chased Maine junior right-handed pitcher Colton Carson out of the game with a single to right, putting runners on the corners for the Panthers. A walk through graduate student infielder Heaven Duff loaded the bases, then junior outfielder CJ Funk himself persuaded a walk to cross Long III and break the deadlock. A single with two RBIs backed up the middle by a senior infielder Noah Martinez extended the Pitt lead to three points. One out later, Funk and Martinez executed a double steal that scored Funk to make it 11-7. Maine, however, was not quiet in the ninth. A two-run home run by junior infielder Quinn McDaniel cut Pitt’s lead to 11–9, and the Black Bears got another run on fielder’s choice with two outs to make it a one-run game. However, Devereux denied Maine of his comeback attempt and struck out graduate student utility player Dylan McNary to end the game. Maine opened the scoring to start the new season, taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run homer by sophomore first baseman Jeremiah Jenkins. Pitt reacted with a run of his own in the bottom of the first inning as a freshman outfielder A. J. Nessler drew a basesloaded walk in his first career at bat to bring home Martinez and make it a one-run game. The Panthers took a 4–2 lead with two runs in the second and one more in the third, highlighted by a two-RBI double to center by Duff in the second that brought home LaSala and Popa. Maine got one run back on a solo shot by Jenkins in the fourth, but Pitt responded with three more runs in the home half. An RBI double down the left field line by sophomore infielder Tommy Tavarez senior infielder scored Jack Anderson and got the frame going with three runs. The Black Bears retaliated with a four-run fifth run to tie the score at seven apiece, but Bautista’s strong effort from the bullpen tied the score until the Panthers broke through with their big eighth. Anderson led Pitt at the plate with a 4-for-6 day, including two doubles and a run scored. Tavarez joined Anderson and LaSala with multiple hits. In his first career, starting on the mound as Panther, junior right-handed pitcher Kyle Mosley struckout five batters in four innings of work. Pitt and Maine will meet again on Saturday in game two of the three-game weekend set in Sarasota. The first ball is scheduled for 12 noon. The game can be seen on FloBaseball. #H2P|Twitter|Instagram

