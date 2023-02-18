NC State, Virginia extends leads on day four of ACC Swimming and Diving Championships





GREENSBORO, NC (theacc.com) NC State Swimming and Diving took the lead on the fourth day of the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming and Diving Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC), winning the first four individual events on the women’s and men’s sides, ahead of the men’s Wolfpacks and Virginia’s ladies. relay teams finished the evening with two American records in the 400-meter medley relay. The Cavaliers extended their lead in the team standings on the women’s side, while NC State extended its lead on the men’s side after both teams finished on the podium multiple times in Friday’s league. The competition closes on Saturday night. The night started with Abby3 in the women’s 200-meter butterfly, where Abby Arens of NC State took gold in 1:52.91, Abby Hay of Louisville took silver in 1:53.51 and Abby Harter of Virginia took bronze in 1:54.31. NC State added two more podium finishes in the men’s 200-meter butterfly, with Aiden Hayes finishing first in 1:40.21 and Noah Bowers second in 1:41.14. Josh Fong from Virginia was third with a time of 1:42.45. NC States Katharine Berkoff beat her own GAC pool record (49.74) with her first-place finish in the women’s 100-meter backstroke in 49.45, an NCAA A time. Virginia’s Reilly Tiltmann was second in 51.20 and Kennedy Noble added a second podium finish for the Wolfpack in the event, taking third in 51.59. Kacper Stokowski added the Wolfpacks fourth gold medal in a row on Friday night by finishing first in the men’s 100-meter backstroke in 44.47. Virginia’s Matt Brownstead was second in 45.35 and NC State’s Giovanni Izzo finished third in 45.41. Alex Walsh of Virginia was crowned ACC champion for the fourth time in four days of competition, swimming the women’s 100-meter breaststroke in 57.64, an NCAA A reduced qualifying time. NC States Heather MacCausland was second in 58.22, followed by Cavaliers Emma Weber in third (58.61). Virginia swept the 100-meter breaststroke while Noah Nichols set an ACC and ACC Championships record with his first place time of 50.82. He also tied his own conference and meet record of 51.03 set in 2021 during the Friday morning prelims. Louisville’s Denis Petrashov’s second-place finisher of 51.26 earned the top two NCAA A cut times. Virginia Tech’s Carles Coll Marti finished third in 51.57. North Carolina’s Aranza Vazquez was crowned ACC champion in platform diving, scoring a 337.05. She is the first female diver in 16 years to win all three diving events at the Brittany ACC Championships in Miami. Viola was the last to do it in 2008. Louisville’s Else Praasterink finished just under four points behind her in second place with a score of 333.20 and Duke’s Josie Zillig took the bronze with 290.90. The Virginia women set their third American record of the encounter, this time in the 400-meter individual medley relay. The sister duo of Gretchen and Alex Walsh, along with Kate Douglass and Aimee Canny, set the ACC, NCAA, ACC Championship, US Open and American Record with a time of 3:21.80. NC State was second in 3:26.28 and Duke was third in 3:31.35. All three top times earned NCAA A-cuts. The NC State men recorded the meeting’s first American record on the men’s side in the 400-yard individual medley relay. The squad of Kacper Stokowski, Mason Hunter, Nyls Korstanje and Luke Miller set the ACC, ACC Championships and American Record, swam a 3:01.10 and finished more than two seconds ahead of Virginia in second place (3:03.29) and Louisville in third place (3:03.37). The top four times earned NCAA A-cuts with Virginia Tech’s time of 3:03.40. The championships continue with preliminary events on Saturday at 9:30 am. Saturday’s finals events begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and can also be accessed through the WatchESPN app. Direct links to the ACCNX feeds and live swim and dive results are available at theACC.com. Women’s Standings (via 16 events) 1.Virginia, 1128

2. NC State, 942

3.Louisville, 822.5

4. North Carolina, 687

5. Duke, 574

6.Virginia Tech, 468

7. State of Florida, 461

8. Notre Dame, 408

9. Georgia Technology, 308

10.Miami, 299

11. Pitt, 249.5

12.Boston College, 137 Men’s Standings (over 15 events) 1. NC State, 1163

2.Louisville, 727.5

3.Virginia Tech, 688

4.Virginia, 659

5. Notre Dame, 585.5

6. State of Florida, 474

7. North Carolina, 459

8. Pitt, 438.5

9.Georgia Tech, 333.5

10. Duke, 228

11.Miami, 150

12.Boston College, 123 Events overview

Saturday February 18– 9.30 am – Preliminary rounds

200 back, 100 free, 200 chest, men’s platform Saturday, February 18 – 2 p.m. – Final

1650 Free (Early Heats-Finals) Saturday 18 February – 5.30 pm – Final

1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, men’s platform, 400 free relay

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theacc.com/news/2023/2/17/swimming-diving-nc-state-virginia-extend-leads-on-day-four-of-acc-swim-and-dive-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos